GCS: 1,434 fines in past 24hrs, for not respecting measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Policemen and gendarmes applied, in past 24 hours, 1,434 fines, worth 264,570 RON, following breaches of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

According to the quoted source, in the past 24 hours, 328 calls to the single emergency line 112 were made.