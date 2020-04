GCS: 221 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed to have coronavirus; death toll stays at 25

As many as 221 Romanian citizens have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus abroad, with the death toll outside the country borders, because of COVID-19, staying at 25, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the GCS, as many as 221 Romanian citizens got infected with COVID-19 abroad, as confirmed: 129 in Spain, 57 in Italy, 14 in France, 8 in Germany, 4 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and the US. There have been 25 Romanian citizens who died since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic until now: 9 in Italy, 6 in France, 4 in the UK, 5 in Spain and one in Germany.