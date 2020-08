GCS: 7,530 persons admitted to hospitals due to COVID-19, 412 in ICU

As many as 7,660 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

There are 419 patients at ICU, the source added.On the territory of Romania, 5,143 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 4,538 are in institutionalized isolation.Also, 17,675 people are in quarantine at home, and 179 in institutionalized quarantine.