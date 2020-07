GCS: 872 sanctions in last 24 hours for violating measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

GCS states that in the last 24 hours, 306 calls were registered to the emergency number 112.In this context, GCS reminds citizens to consider only the information verified by official sources and to call for recommendations and other information on the TELVERDE line - 0800.800.358. The TELVERDE number is not an emergency number, it is a telephone line strictly assigned for informing citizens and it is valid for national calls, from Monday to Friday, between 8.00 and 20.00.Also, Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus at the line specially dedicated to them: +4021.320.20.20.Until July 5, as many as 1,549,904 cases have been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.