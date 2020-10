GeneralElection2020/USR's Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUS's Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Thursday that the real stake after this year's general election is the establishment of a reformist majority in Romania, which can only comprise USR, the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), acccording to AGERPRES.

He said their pick for prime minister will be Dacian Ciolos, but the voters will be the ones to decide in the general election what party will give the prime minister.

"It is a decision that the President of Romania will make. This conciliation of options [Ludovic Orban or Dacian Ciolos] will be made by the electorate - quite simply. There is an election on December 6; following the election the electorate will tell us what party will provide the prime minister. That is very simple, and very democratic. We will go to the President with Dacian Ciolos in both versions. Our pick for prime minister remains Dacian Ciolos, because we consider, and this is a reality, that Dacian Ciolos is the prime minister who proved in 2016 that there can be a decent government in Romania as well," Barna told private broadcaster Digi24.

Asked if USR will agree with Ludovic Orban being the pick if the PNL gets more votes, Barna said: "We will agree with the option the President will put forth."

"Dacian Ciolos proposal is a real proposal that will exist and will be presented to the President. Depending on the President's decision, it will be our decision, as a parliamentary party at that time, to give support. Basically, the stake is to build a reformist majority in Romania - that is the real stake of what will happen on December 6. And, from such perspective, it is very clear that this majority can only be one USR - PLUS - PNL. As far as the prime minister is concerned, we will proceed accordingly. It is clear that reform in Romania can only come from this area of a USR-PLUS-PNL alliance. I don't think that the prime minister problem is the one that will block or not the establishment of a reformist majority for Romania," said Barna.