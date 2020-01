Georgeta Popescu snatches the gold in Lausanne's YOWG 2020 in one-woman bobsleigh

The Romanian athlete Georgeta Popescu won on Sunday the gold medal in the one-woman bobsleigh event, at the Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Georgeta Popescu was timed in two legs with 2 min 26 sec 84/100, seconded by Viktoria Cernanska (Slovakia), 2 min 27 sec 35/100, and Celine Harms (Germany), 2 min 27 sec 36/100.