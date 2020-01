Georgiana Hosu - proposed by Minister of Justice for DIICOT head

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu on Tuesday announced that he proposes Georgiana Hosu for chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

According to the procedure, the proposal will be submitted to the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), which will issue an opinion. After that, Predoiu will further submit the proposal to President Klaus Iohannis to appoint the new chief of DIICOT.