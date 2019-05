Gov't supports strengthening of anti-doping system through prevention policies

The Government supports prevention and combat of doping in sports and the strengthening of the anti-doping system, Secretary General of the Government Toni Grebla stated at the meeting of experts from international bodies operating in this field, held at the Parliament Palace, in the context of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The 46th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) and the 50th meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention of the Council of Europe take place over May 6-8 in Bucharest. The meetings are organised in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Government, through the National Anti-Doping Agency.

"Our role, of the Governments, is to promote sports as a means of stating and protecting public health, ensuring the moral education of the youth, as well as to support the anti-doping fight through preventive public policies and well prepared institutions. I assure you of the entire support of the Romanian Government in what concerns the prevention and combat of doping in sports and the strengthening of the anti-doping system," said Toni Grebla, according to a press release of the Government.

The Secretary General of the Government brought to mind that the National Anti-Doping Agency drafted the strategy in this field and an action plan for its implementation.

"The Doping Control Laboratory has a very important mission in eliminating drugs from sports, which should be practiced with fairplay. This is, in fact, the single laboratory in Eastern Europe accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency opened recently," said Toni Grebla.

Participating in the official inaugural session were Constantin Bogdan Matei, Minister of Youth and Sports, Gabriela Daniela Cota, state adviser to the PM for youth and sports, Adrian Mladinoiu, secretary of state with the General Secretariat of the Government.

Participating in the meeting are more than 100 representatives of the national authorities from 52 states-parties in the Anti-Doping Convention, as well as institutional partners with responsibilities in this field at international level - the World Anti-Doping Agency, the European Commission, the International Olympic Committee, UNESCO.