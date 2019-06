Government, Coalition for Romania's Development to work together to stimulate economic growth

The Government and the Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) will work together to stimulate economic growth, which will also be reflected in the improvement of citizens' living standards, was the conclusion of the meeting held at Victoria Palace between Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and several members of the Cabinet with Coalition representatives.

"The Prime Minister stressed that the Executive has all the openness to dialogue with the business community represented by the CDR and appreciated the mechanism of the monthly consultations, which will continue at a more sustained pace in the future. The CDR representatives welcomed the Prime Minister's position and stressed that a constant and substantive dialogue is a prerequisite for a predictable legislative process, ending public policies for the benefit of all," reads a Government press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, topics of common interest in the economic, taxation, infrastructure, tourism, European funds, communications, labour were discussed at the working meeting.

The ministers of Regional Development, Public Finance, Labour, Small and Medium Enterprises and Entrepreneurship, Tourism, European Funds, European Affairs, Head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery as well as representatives of the Ministry of Transport were present at the meeting.

Participating from the CDR were representatives of Romanian and foreign investors, namely the Romanian Businesspeople Association (AOAR), the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), the Foreign Investors Council (FIC), the National Council of Private Small and Medium Enterprises Romania (CNIPMMR), the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIFER), the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation (RBL).