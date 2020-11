Group of 35 Turkish citizens escorted out of country, issued 5-year ban to enter Romania

Immigration police escorted to the flight out of Romania 35 Turkish citizens who had been taken in public custody, according to AGERPRES.

"Upon their leaving the country, a five-year ban to enter Romania was instituted against them," the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) informed on Thursday.

The males-only group with ages ranging from 18 to 44 was taken into public custody on November 14 and housed in one of IGI's specialized centers.

During the effect of the public custody measure, immigration police took all the necessary steps with the competent diplomatic mission in order to obtain the necessary travel documents, for the enforcement of the measure to remove them from the territory of Romania.