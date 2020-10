Handball player Cristina Neagu tests positive for coronavirus

Cristina Neagu, the player of the Romanian national handball team and of the CSM Bucharest team, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources from CSM Bucharest told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"Cristina has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but she is feeling well, she has no problems, she had some symptoms, but she is fine now. She is in self-isolation at the moment," the source said.

The CSM Bucharest group confirmed that player Cristina Neagu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a test performed last week and that she did not come into contact with any teammates before taking the test.

CSM Bucharest will play on October 10, in Norway, against Vipers Kristiansand, in a match counting for the Champions League.