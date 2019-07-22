HealthMin Pintea: CNAS' bureaucratic procedures block normal functioning of health insurance card computer system
Postat la: 22.07.2019 - 17:31 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Minister of Health Sorina Pintea stated on Monday that in the past few years, the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), "by using disproportionate bureaucratic procedures", has blocked the normal functioning of the health insurance card computer system.
"For years, the National Health Insurance House - and I say the House, although I know very clearly which are the departments that have made sure the procedures do not go in the legal and normal direction - by using disproportionate bureaucratic procedures has blocked what normal functioning of the system entails. (...) There are things that have hampered and affected the functioning of this system. I would like on behalf of those with the [National Health Insurance] House - although they are not under the Ministry of Health - to apologize to users and patients who suffer from the system not functioning to the capacity for which it was created," the minister told a press conference.
She announced that the control report from CNAS will be tabled with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) after finalization.
"This control report will be lodged with the DNA. I am here with the head of the Control Corps. We have been analysing since last week what we have in the preliminary report. As far as we are concerned, there are criminal deeds. As a matter of fact we did submit a document last year, but not with DNA. I am convinced that the state institutions will do their job "the minister said.
Sorina Pintea said that on Monday, an emergency procurement procedure will be carried out, given that the contract for the computer system database has expired.
"The system has not been working for 17 days. Today the system has been relaunched, but regretfully, at 10:00 hrs, it began to record interruptions. Following this discussion we had with the representatives of [National Health Insurance] House and of Siveco, several conclusions ensue. However, action is needed in order to be able to urgently resolve the platform's operating mode of operation in the next period. Today, an emergency procurement procedure will therefore be carried out, given that the contract has expired for the database. The procedure has not been finalized because it is being challenged. Thus, in order to ensure the buffer period, without contracting, an emergency procedure is needed. I mention that this procedure should have been conducted when it was found that the procurement procedure for the maintenance contract is not completed. You cannot leave the most complex computer systems in Romania without maintenance," she said.
Pintea stressed that it is important to purchase an additional hardware infrastructure, noting that at the moment 98 percent of the storage capacity is occupied and that this risks endangering the system's operation in the future, as well.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Francul elveţian, la cel mai înalt nivel din ultimii 4 ani
Cursul francului elveţian a urcat de la 4.2800 lei la 4.2861 lei. Acesta este cel mai înalt nivel din 8 iulie 2015, când a fost 4.3071 lei, informează News.ro
-
Iranul spune că a destructurat o rețea de spionaj a CIA și a arestat 17 persoane, unele fiind deja condamnate la moarte
Iranul a capturat 17 spioni care lucrau pentru Agenția Centrală de Informații (CIA) a Statelor Unite, iar unii dintre ei au fost condamnați la moarte, a anunțat luni presa iraniană, citată de Reuters.
-
Ce spune belgianul batut de ciobani: ''Am crezut ca ma omoara!''
Belgianul care a fost lovit de ciobani, pe un traseu turistic din Bistrita, spune ca ramane indragostit de Romania, in ciuda bataii crunte pe care a primit-o. Poreclit ''Bunicul'', barbatul de 62 de ani spune ca e obisnuit sa fie primit la stane cu mancare si palinca, nu cu pumni.
-
Politisti, amenintati cu un cutit. Barbatul a fost incatusat
Un barbat in varsta de 32 de ani a fost incatusat in satul Tartaria din judetul Alba, dupa ce si-a batut sora, iar apoi i-a amenintat cu un cutit pe politistii chemati sa intervina si le-a spart parbrizul masinii.
-
O nouă „dezertare" din PSD. Un deputat trece la Pro România: Liderii PSD nu au înţeles nimic din votul de pe 26 mai
Deputatul PSD Florin Stancu a anunţat, luni, că demisionează din PSD şi că trece la Pro România. El a afirmat că democraţia nu îi mai caracterizează pe social-democraţi şi că aceştia nu au înţeles nimic din votul românilor de pe 26 mai.
-
Șeful Inspecției Judiciare, Lucian Netejoru, salariu de 7.300 euro pe lună
Șeful Inspecției Judiciare, judecătorul Lucian Netejoru, a încasat, în 2018, suma de 397.743 lei, aproximativ 88.000 euro, venituri reprezentând salarii, diurne și alocații, potrivit declarației de avere depuse în iunie 2019.
-
Rareş Bogdan va fi propus pentru funcţia de prim-vicepreşedinte al PNL
Europarlamentarul liberal Rareş Bogdan va fi propus, la Consiliul Naţional din 8 august, pentru funcţia de prim-vicepreşedinte politic al PNL de către preşedintele partidului, Ludovic Orban, potrivit unor surse liberale.
-
Raportul de control de la CNAS va fi depus la DNA. Există fapte de natură penală
Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a declarat că raportul întocmit în urma controlului de la Casa Naţională a Asigurărilor de Sănătate va fi gata în următoarele 7 zile, urmând a fi depus pe masa procurorilor DNA deoarece „există fapte de natură penală". Controlul a început in iunie.
-
Fraudarea Poştei Române. Gheorghe Ştefan, 3 ani şi 9 luni de închisoare cu executare
Gheorghe Ştefan, fost primar al municipiului Piatra Neamţ, a fost condamnat luni, 21 iulie, de Tribunalul Bucureşti la 3 ani şi 9 luni închisoare cu executare pentru trafic de influenţă, în dosarul ''Fabrica de Timbre'' privind fraudarea Poştei Române.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Subiecte Matematica BAC 2019 profil tehnologic - M2 + barem
- 2.Repartizare licee 2019 Edu.ro. Scrie numele tau AICI și afla la ce liceu ai intrat!
- 3.Subiecte BAC 2019 Biologie vegetala și animala // Barem BAC 2019 Biologie vegetala și animala
- 4.Subiecte BAC 2019 Matematica M1, M2, M3 și M4. Ce a picat la Mate?
- 5.Romania - Germania EURO U21 LIVE VIDEO tvrplus TVR 1 TVR HD LIVESTREAM. Iohannis, mesaj INCREDIBIL
- 6.Subiecte Chimie organica BAC 2019 // Barem Chimie organica BAC 2019
- 7.Horoscop saptamanal 22 – 28 iulie 2019. Leii sunt in centrul atenției și au parte de acțiune
- 8.O bubuitura puternica a pus pe jar iesenii. De unde provine?
- 9.Rezultate Admitere liceu 2019. Anunțul facut de EDU.ro privind repartizarea la liceu!
- 10.Subiecte Chimie anorganica BAC 2019 // Barem Chimie anorganica BAC 2019
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu