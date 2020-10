HealthMin Tataru: Romanian medical system never gives up

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on Tuesday stated that he does not believe that, in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new lockdown will be reached or that physicians will choose between patients, according to AGERPRES.

"The Romanian medical system never gives up. Every day we are asked about the ICU beds and if we are going to have a lockdown again or choose between patients, I don't think so. The Romanian physician was not raised like that. We know what hardship means, we know what shortcomings mean and when we had to we did everything so that a patient who did not have a ventilator available for him underwent another therapy, an intermediate therapy and we did find a solution. But, we must not leave ourselves entirely in their hands," Tataru stated at the videoconference "SARS-CoV2. Seasonal Influenza. Vaccination," organized by Profit.ro.

He said he did not think there was a mistake in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year the hospitals were equipped.

According to him, a first installment of the novel coronavirus vaccine could arrive at the end of December, after which the medical staff will be immunized first.

"We are talking (...) about a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. We are having those discussions with the European community and we have a first tranche that should come at the end of December so that we can start vaccination in January. Our intention is to vaccinate the medical personnel first so that we can have a solid front line. (...) It is a hard fight, it is a dramatic fight. (...) The world must understand that the restrictions we impose now will continue two or three weeks after the number of cases decreases, because that is the only way we can limit what is happening at the moment. (...) We have also prepared health units in which we can treat patients with flu and patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection," explained the Minister of Health.

He stressed that the rules imposed must be followed in such a crisis situation.

According to him, in the last three to four weeks, an attempt has been made to increase the number of ICU beds.

He reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic is "being first dealt with" in the pre-hospital phase, and the fight against the novel coronavirus is a common one.