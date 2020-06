HealthMin Tataru says COVID-19 deaths possible in 30-39-year-olds without comorbidities

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Monday that self-preservation seems to no longer exists "in some of his fellow citizens" and recommended them to go to intensive care "to see that people can die from COVID-19 at the age of 30-39 without comorbidities."

"There is a resurgence of the number of COVID-19 cases precisely because of non-compliance with certain rules and precautions. We have not yet finished this first wave, we have not yet reached that quasi-normal life at the end of July and beginning of August of which I am speaking. This is still the first wave, but we can turn this first wave into a wave with two humps, we can make a second hump that can be more violent than the first, given that we used to act moved by self-preservation, but now, self-preservation seems to eschew some of our fellow citizens. I am encouraging them to look around, to look in hospitals, to go to the intensive care units, to see that there really is this coronavirus and there is this infection, to see that it is possible for people to die at the age of 30-39 without having comorbidities, to see healthcare worker covered in protective overalls, sweating all day, in some difficult, very difficult conditions, doing their job," Tataru told Digi 24 private broadcaster.