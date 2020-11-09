Holocaust survivor Iancu Tuckerman celebrated at US Embassy in Bucharest
Postat la: 09.11.2020 - 20:16 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Holocaust survivor Iancu Tuckerman was celebrated today on his 98th birthday in a high-key event at the US Embassy, with ambassador Adrian Zuckerman praising him as an example of decency, dignity and love of fellow people, in spite of the sufferings he experienced.
The American diplomat said that Tuckerman has suffered more than words can ever capture, but that in spite of this, he is the embodiment of dignity, decency and love for humanity.
He mentioned that he met Tuckerman at the German ambassador's residence in Bucharest and that he wanted to make him an "honorary brother" because of the similarity of their names.
The ambassador said that because of blind and heinous hatred we were close to not getting to know this man, and spoke of Tuckerman's experience of the Holocaust, but also of the communist regime.
Iancu was condemned to death, survived the beatings and saw murder all around him. (...) Life would have been far easier for Iancu had he joined the Communist party, but he refused. He refused in his own dignified and quiet way. He saw how morally corrupt and murderous the communist system was. This refusal will long stand in mute but powerful testimony to his character, the US ambassador said of the honored of the day.
In his turn, Israel's ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga brought to mind that the Kristallnacht violent anti-Jew rampage occurred on the night of November 8-9, 1938.
The fact that we stand here today, next to a Holocaust survivor, shows that this desire for life you nurture, Mr. Iancu Tuckerman, is the symbol of Judaism. We, the Jews, celebrate life, the diplomat said.
German ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier Klodt described his precious friendship with Iancu Tuckerman.
To this day, as a diplomat, but also privately, I cannot help but marvel when a witness, a victim of the horrors initiated and perpetrated by the German people against the Jews in the last century, offers his friendship to a German official. For me this remains a completely unexpected miracle that enriches my personal and professional life in a completely extraordinary way, the ambassador confessed.
The President of the Jewish Community of Bucharest, Paul Schwartz, described the conditions in the death trains - an experience Tuckerman has been through - adding that everything that is forgotten, the bad part of history, can repeat any time, at much higher intensity and with much greater damage.
I am very excited and I just wonder if I deserve such an anniversary and that is why I am addressing you and I consider you cherished friends from today onwards and I thank you from the bottom of my heart, Iancu Tuckerman told the attendance.
What I consider to be necessary in the life of each of us it to know how to use these moments in love and in the desire to have peace and tranquility in Israel, peace in the world, Tuckerman said.
In sign of appreciation, Tuckerman was offered a US flag and a plaque inscribed with the following message: "Thank you for a life dedicated to the preservation of history, to making sure that the world will not forget. You have seen what is best and what is worse in this world, and your passion for sharing your experiences and offering us music has enriched countless lives."
Iancu Tuckerman, born October 30, 1922 in Iasi, is one of the few survivors of the city's June 1941 pogrom.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Ultimul dosar rasunator al lui Traian Berbeceanu: Medicii oncologi pe care i-a arestat in 2013, gasiti nevinovati de magistrati
Magistratii au pronuntat luni, 9 noiembrie 2020, sentinta pe fond in dosarul farmacistilor si al medicilor oncologi retinuti in 2013 pentru infractiuni economice, in urma descinderilor BCCO Alba, condus la acea vreme de Traian Berbeceanu.
-
Primarul USR-ist al Braşovului a minţit că a absolvit o facultate
Primarul USR al municipiului Braşov, Allen Coliban, este acuzat de către doi profesori universitari că şi-a falsificat biografia.
-
Diaspora nu va mai influenţa rezultatul alegerilor parlamentare
Conform unor informaţii primite de la PNL, ştiripesurse.ro a prezentat rezultatele ultimului sondaj comandat de partidul aflat la guvernare. Potrivit surselor, PNL ar obţine 32% din voturi, iar PSD s-ar situaţia pe poziţia a doua, cu 27%. Pe locul trei ar fi USR-PLUS, cu 21% din voturi, ceea ce ar duce la o majoritate la limită a unei eventuale alianţe PNL-USR.
-
Premieră în diplomaţie. Un fost ambasador american revine la Bucureşti
Zilele lui Adrian Zuckerman sunt numărate. Deşi a încercat să fie în acord cu Departamentul de Stat şi s-a zbătut să vină cu alte teme decât ale lui Donald Trump în România, actualul ambasador trebuie să-şi facă "plinul" pentru că urmează să fie înlocuit.
-
Aurelian Bădulescu recomandă chemarea în judecată a Guvernului
Juristul Aurelian Bădulescu recomandă într-un comentariu postat pe pagina sa de socializare "Au închis ţara "noaptea ca hoţii," ca cei cărora li s-au restrâns drepturile prin Starea de Alertă să cheme în judecată guvernul.
-
Marcel Ciolacu, atac dur în Parlament: "Domnule Orban, sunteți adevăratul răspândac al sărăciei"
Atac extrem de dur lansat de liderul PSD Marcel Ciolacu la adresa premierului Ludovic Orban, prezent în Parlament pentru a da explicații despre viitorul buget.
-
Un mesaj trimis printr-un porumbel voiajor in timpul Primului Razboi Mondial, descoperit 100 de ani mai tarziu
Un cuplu din estul Frantei a descoperit o capsula de mici dimensiuni care contine un mesaj trimis de un soldat prusac printr-un porumbel voiajor in urma cu mai bine de 100 de ani.
-
Bărbat arestat după ce a fost prins conducând fără permis şi a lovit cu maşina o poliţistă
Un bărbat din Hârşova, a fost reţinut si apoi arestat de poliţiştii ialomiţeni după ce a fost prins conducând fără permis şi a lovit cu maşina o poliţistă care l-a oprit la un fitru rutier si apoi a bătut un jandarm.
-
Șeful de la Direcția de Asistență Socială Timiș, reținut pentru luare de mită. Câți bani primea pentru a elibera certificate de handicap
Şeful Serviciului Evidenţă Drepturi Persoane cu Dizabilităţi din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului (DGASP) Timiş a fost reţinut, luni, acuzat că lua mită între 2.000 şi 5.000 de euro pentru a include, ilegal, persoane în rândul celor cu handicap.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Coronavirus: Europa a depasit pragul de 10 milioane de imbolnaviri, numarul cazurilor dublandu-se in cinci saptamani
- 2.Parintii, panicati, isi doresc trecerea in scenariul 3 a tuturor unitatilor de invatamant constantene
- 3.Jandamii constanteni, prezenti in zonele aglomerate. Ce au constatat
- 4.Paraschiva Barbu, data in judecata de Fisc pentru donatia facuta nepotilor
- 5.Gabriela Firea: Este inimaginabil, este inuman ceea ce a facut Orban! Trebuie pedepsit in instanța
- 6.Trump critica restrictiile europene ''draconice''
- 7.Presedintele Turciei confirma un prim test al sistemului rus de aparare S-400 si respinge criticile SUA
- 8.Cel mai căutat interpus în afacerile murdare al cuplului Firea-Pandele a fost descoperit: Răzvan Vasilică Stoica este interfața acestora în afacerea gropii de gunoi Ulmeni Călărași
- 9.Guvernul Irlandei pregatește un proiect de buget pentru anul 2021 destinat situatiei incheierii fara niciun acord a tranzitiei post-Brexit
- 10.Imagini dureroase. Zeci de oameni adunați cu lumanari și coroane de flori in fața clubului Colectiv, la 5 ani de la tragedie
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu