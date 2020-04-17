IMM Invest programme starts off marking stage in reopening Romania's economy
Postat la: 17.04.2020 - 16:16 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The largest support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania, IMM Invest, started on Friday morning and with it the second stagein reopening Romania's economy, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Friday.
"Today, at 10:00hrs, we started the largest programme to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania, IMM Invest. With a single click and filling in a form, small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania today have access to guaranteed loans for investment and working capital guaranteed up to 90%. Thus, the government of Romania starts the third important programme in this first stage. After the short-time working, the deferral of interest rates on bank loans, we are now starting IMM Invest. This programme is important not only for its size and characteristics. This programme marks the second stage, the stage of reopening the economy,"Citu said at a news conference at the Government House.
He pointed out that, compared with the other two programmes, IMM Invest has no conditionality, but addresses all small and medium-sized companies in Romania, not only those affected by the coronavirus crisis.
"It is a programme that can be accessed all year long, but the implications are long term. It is a programme to start the reopening of the economy. IMM Invest, together with the programme conducted by Eximbank for large companies are the first two measures we are taking to restart the economy," said Citu.
The guarantee caps under this programme is 15 billion lei and is a state aid scheme that has been approved by the European Commission. Loans are guaranteed up to 90%, depending on destination, whether they for working capital or investment.
"Our reckonings show that we have a multiplication degree of at least 75 billion lei in the economy and in the first phase some 600,000 jobs will be supported directly," said the minister.
He added that registration on the imminvest.ro platform is very simple "because he has checked that personally," specifying that a form is completed, and subsequently the information is sent to the bank that each client has requested. If a client has been refused by a bank, there is the possibility of trying another bank.
"There are no commissions. Commissions and interest are borne by the government of Romania. Another difference from what has happened so far and why I said that it is the most important programme of the last 30 years: so far, the amount we could pay a company under such programmes approved by the European Commission was a maximum of 200,000 euros. This is the first time the European Commission has granted us this programme and we can extend this facility for an amount of 800,000 euros per company. It is a huge difference and clearly shows that it is a programme that wants to reopen the economy," said Citu.
He also said that there is no deadline, and the first-come-first-served rule does not apply. The programme will run throughout the year until December 31, and if necessary the ceiling will be supplemented if needed.
"By this measure we close this first stage in which the government of Romania has earmarked 3% of GDP for measures to support the economy. And we will see the results in the economy very quickly," said the minister.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
O exoplaneta este deformata la extrem de gravitatia stelei langa care s-a format. Secretul care o ajuta sa reziste
Oamenii de stiinta au descoperit, la 395 de ani lumina fata de Terra, o planeta cu o forma atipica, de minge de fotbal american. Forma sa este data de gravitatia extrema pe care o exercita steaua langa care s-a format.
-
Descoperiri de senzație în apropierea Timișoarei. Ce au găsit arheologii
Arheologii au descoperit în apropierea Timișoarei peste 100 de morminte din epoca romană, într-un sit în care s-au identificat locuiri din trei epoci diferite.
-
Recomandarile medicului specialist pentru pacientii cu diabet, expusi la infectia cu coronavirus
Conf. dr. Anca Pantea Stoian, vicepresedintele Comisiei Nationale de Diabet, transmite o serie de recomandari pacientilor cu diabet, atat pentru prevenirea imbolnavirii cu coronavirus, cat si pentru un stil de viata sanatos, subliniind ca riscul de infectie este sporit la aceste persoane, comparativ cu populatia generala.
-
Sâmbăta Mare: Tradiții și obiceiuri - Ce trebuie să faci si sa nu faci în această zi sfântă
Sâmbăta Mare reprezintă ultima zi din Postul Paștelui și Săptămâna mare, dar și ziua în care toți credincioșii așteaptă învierea lui Iisus. În Sâmbăta Mare, femeile trebuie să pregătească marea majoritatea bucatelor, să deretice prin încăperi şi să facă ultimele retuşuri hainelor noi pe care cei din familie urmează să le îmbrace în zilele de Paşti.
-
Ludovic Orban în Săptămâna Mare: Șefa Femeilor Liberale, instalată în Ministerul Muncii! A doua promovare a acesteia, sub sceptrul PNL
O numire "cu cantec" era să treacă neobservată în Săptămâna Mare. Premierul Ludovic Orban a numit-o secretar de stat al Agenției Naționale pentru Egalitatea de Șanse între Femei și Bărbați, instituție aflată sub comanda Ministerului Muncii, pe Luminița Popescu.
-
Adrian Bumbescu, atac-bombă la adresa lui Emerich Ienei: "E un nesimtit daca a facut asa ceva!"
Adrian Bumbescu a lansat un atac devastator la adresa lui Emerich Ienei. Dupa ce in presa a aparut un raport efectuat de Emerich Ienei, din calitatea se selectioner al Romaniei, dupa meciul cu Olanda din 1998, Bundescu a reactionat dur.
-
Hackeri profita de noul coronavirus si trimit zilnic peste 18 milioane de mailuri-capcana
Hackerii profita de pandemia de COVID-19 si incearca sa ne pacaleasca sa le dam bani sau date personale. Google a transmis ca, in ultima perioada, atacatorii au trimis zilnic utilizatorilor de Gmail peste 18 milioane de mailuri-capcana care au legatura cu noul coronavirus, potrivit BBC.
-
Programul de Paste al supermarketurilor si hipermarketurilor
In contextul pandemiei de COVID-19, toate supermarketurile si hipermarketurile din Romania isi inchid portile, duminica, in prima zi de Paste. Unele le-au dat liber angajatilor si luni, iar de marti programul revine la normal.
-
OLAF ancheteaza o fraudă de 400 de mii de euro în care a fost implicată şi o companie din România
Oficiul European de Luptă Antifraudă (OLAF) a investigat o fraudă de peste 400 de mii de euro, legată de un proiect de îmbunătăţire a depistării incendiilor de pădure, făcută de un consorţiu format din cinci companii mici şi mijlocii din Franţa, Irlanda, România şi Spania, fondurile fiind deturnate către o investiţie într-un hotel-cazinou din Cupru, potrivit unui comunicat la instituţiei.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Tradiții și superstiții de Paște. Ce nu e bine sa faci deloc in Vinerea Mare
- 2.Dilema contabilului și cei 10 euro in plus. Problema de matematica care da batai de cap tuturor
- 3.De unde vin cei 10 EURO in plus? Problema de matematica virala pe timp de pandemie
- 4.Vinerea Mare sau Vinerea Patimilor - Ce este interzis sa faci in aceasta zi
- 5.Semn divin in plina pandemie de coronavirus! Plange icoana Maicii Domnului cu Pruncul Iisus Hristos de la Manastirea Frasinei | FOTO
- 6.Horoscop zilnic: Horoscopul zilei de 24 martie 2020. Luna Noua in zodia Berbec
- 7.IntMin Vela: Exports of cereals, grains and sugar, suspended during SoE
- 8.Atac mortal in Franta: doi oameni ucisi si sapte raniti. Autoritatile iau in considerare ipoteza terorismului
- 9.Ministerul de Interne: se emit Ordonanțele Militare 5 și 6. Municipiul Suceava, in CARANTINA TOTALA
- 10.Romanian Embassy releases final nominal list of 20,718 Romanian POWs, civilian deportees buried in Russia
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu