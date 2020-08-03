INS: Arrivals in tourist accomodation units down 74.5pct in June; 3.9 were foreign tourists
Arrivals recorded in tourist accommodation units in June 2020 dropped by 74.5 pct over those in May 2019, standing at 334,000, foreign tourists representing 3.9 per cent, according to data from the National Institute for Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.Among the foreign tourists most were coming from Europe (86.2 per cent of the total foreign tourists), especially from the European Union countries.
According to the INS, the overnight stays in the tourist accommodation units in June 2020 totaled 705,300,700, a 76.4 per cent drop over June 2019.
Of the total number of overnight stays, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 96.1 per cent, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 3.9 per cent. Most foreign tourists with overnight stays were coming from Europe (83.9 per cent of total number of foreign tourists), especially from European Union countries.
The average length of stay in June 2020 was 2.1 days for Romanian tourists and foreign tourists all the same.
By type of accommodation units, bungalows were the most required in June 2020 (33.7 per cent), followed by campgrounds (15.4 per cent), hotels (14.9 per cent), tourist villas (13.7 per cent), cottages (12.5 per cent), agro-tourism guest houses (12.4 per cent), accommodation vessels or ships (11.9 per cent), chalets (11.8 per cent), boarding houses (11.2 per cent)
The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, recorded at the border crossing points, numbered 409,400 in June, a drop of 68.7 per cent against June 2019.
The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, recorded at the border crossing points, numbered 653,200 in June, a drop of 68.1 per cent compared to June 2019.
In the January 1 - June, 2020 period, arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units totaled 2.14 million, a drop of 61.8 per cent over the same period of last year.
Of the total number of arrivals, in the January 1 - June 30, 2020 period, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 86.1 per cent, while foreign tourists represented 13.9 per cent.
Most foreign tourists were coming from Europe (74.8 per cent of the total number of foreign tourists), while of them 72.2 per cent came from countries in the EU.
According to the INS, in the January 1 - June 30, 2020 period, overnight stays recorded in the tourist accommodation units totaled 4.28 million, a drop of 62.5 per cent compared to the same period of last year.
Of the total number of overnight stays in the mentioned period, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 84.9 per cent, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 15.1 per cent.
In what regards the overnight stays of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation units, the highest share was held by those in Europe (73.0 per cent of the total number of foreign tourists), while 72.2 per cent of them were from countries in the EU.
The most preferred, in terms of types of accommodation units, were the bungalows (23.7 per cent), followed by hotels (23.0 per cent), tourist villas (16.7 per cent), hostels (16.2), boarding houses (15.1), chalets (13.5 per cent), agro-tourism guest houses (13.0 per cent), accommodation vessels or ships (11.9 per cent).
The average length of stay in the first five months was of 2.0 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.
By countries, of the total number of foreign tourists who checked in with Romanian tourist accommodation establishments most came from Germany (32,100), Israel (27,100), the UK (18,500) and France (17,100).
The arrivals of foreign tourists to Romania, recorded at border checkpoints, have numbered in the reference period January 1 - June 30, 2020, 2.724 million, a drop of 50.8 per cent over the same period of last year.
