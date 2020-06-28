INS: Net investments in new constructions total 9.8 billion RON in Q1
Postat la: 28.06.2020 - 15:55 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Net investments in new construction work have totalled, in the first quarter of this year, 9,847 billion RON (53.4 pct of total investments), increasing by 20.3 pct over the similar period of 2019, according to the data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).
In the first three months of 2020, net investments in the national economy came up to 18.447 billion RON, a 5 pct increase, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and the branches that saw the largest volume of net investments were constructions and industry.
The net investments in the majority private sector exceeded 15.295 billion, representing 82.9 pct of the total, over 82.3 pct in the first quarter of 2019, and were oriented towards acquiring new construction work and machinery, including means of transportation.
The volume of construction work, by elements of structure and type of construction, in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, as an adjusted series depending on the number of days and seasonality, increased overall by 32.3 pct, increase divided as follows: engineering constructions (+45.9 pct), residential buildings (+22 pct) and non-residential buildings (+21.8 pct).
By elements of structure, there were increases also in maintenance and current repairs works (+78.3 pct), capital repair works (+41.1 pct) and new construction work (+20.1 pct).
The value of contracted construction work, increased in the mentioned period, in nominal terms, by 3.927 billion RON.
In the first quarter of this year 8,645 construction authorizations for residential buildings were issued, of which those for residential buildings with a single unit represented 92 pct. Most construction authorizations for individual buildings with a single unit were released for the rural area, specifically 5,641 authorizations, the rest of 2,311 authorizations being in the urban environment. For shared residential buildings 14 construction authorizations were issued.
On medium of residence, an advance in the number of authorizations issued in the rural environment was noted with 360 authorizations as well as a decrease in the urban environment, with 388 authorizations, over the first quarter of 2019. The increases in the number of construction authorizations for residential buildings were recorded in the development regions North-West (+233 authorizations), North-East (+167), South-West Oltenia (+72) and South-Muntenia (+8), while drops were recorded in Bucharest-Ilfov (-238 authorizations), South-East (-107), West (-94) and Center (-69).
In the first quarter of 2020 14,919 homes were completed, 2,205 more than in the January-March 2019 period. Most completed units were built with private funds, recording a weight of 98.4 pct of the total number of units completed, their number being on the rise, by 2,168 units, over the first quarter of 2019.
The largest number of units completed was in Bucharest (2,245 units), and in the counties of Cluj (1,668), Ilfov (1,649), Brasov (1,627), Timis (1,168), Constanta (1,037), Bihor (553) and Sibiu (503).
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Copila de un an, cazuta in Dunare, readusa la viata de un asistent medical aflat in timpul liber
O fetita in varsta de un an a cazut, sambata, in Dunare, din barca in care se plimba impreuna cu parintii ei. Copila a fost salvata de inotatorii care se aflau in zona. Din cauza starii precare de sanatate, insa, micuta a intrat in stop cardio-respirator.
-
Donald Trump risca sa fie dat in judecata de The Rolling Stones daca mai continua sa le foloseasca muzica in campanie
The Rolling Stones l-a avertizat pe Trump intr-un comunicat emis de echipa de avocati a trupei. Ei au transmis ca lucreaza cu organizatia BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) pentru a opri folosirea neautorizata a muzicii grupului.
-
Experiment esuat in muntii Parang: Un tanar s-a legat cu lantul de un copac, iar dupa 3 zile a constatat ca nu mai are apa si mancare
Un tanar s-a legat cu un lant de un copac intr-o padure din Muntii Parang, apoi a aruncat cheia lacatului. A vrut sa faca un experiment legat de tehnicile de supravietuire in salbaticie, insa nu a luat in considerare faptul ca nu are destule provizii.
-
Fugarii de lux ai Romaniei: Gulerele albe condamnate pentru coruptie, greu de extradat
In timp ce instantele din Romania dau tot mai putine decizii de condamnare in dosarele de mare coruptie, lista fugarilor incepe sa se lungeasca. Cel mai recent nume greu care fuge de executarea pedepsei este fostul colonel SRI, Daniel Dragomir, condamnat la 3 ani si 10 luni de inchisoare.
- Numarul infectiilor de coronavirus a trecut de 10 milioane, la nivel global, iar cel al deceselor este de peste 500 de mii
-
Rusia dezminte că a recompensat talibani pentru ca aceştia să ucidă soldaţi ai SUA şi NATO
Rusia a dezminţit sâmbătă informaţii publicate în New York Times conform cărora serviciile de informaţii americane sunt convinse că Moscova a oferit prime unor combatanţi apropiaţi talibanilor pentru a ucide soldaţi ai Occidentului în Afganistan.
-
Atacul de la Reading: Suspectul inculpat pentru omor şi tentativă de omor
Poliţia antiteroristă britanică a anunţat sâmbătă punerea sub acuzare pentru omor şi tentativă de omor a suspectului arestat după atacul cu cuţit care a făcut trei morţi la Reading, la vest de Londra, la 20 iunie.
-
Un cântăreţ cunoscut s-a înscris în PSD. Merge pe urmele tatălui său
Artiştii au avut mai mereu un apetit pentru PSD. Cântăreţul Ionuţ Dolănescu, fiul Mariei Ciobanu şi a lui Ion Dolănescu, reîntors din SUA, s-a înscris la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute în PSD, filiala Dâmbovița, a mărturisit deputatul Corneliu Ștefan, sâmbătă pentru ştiripesurse.ro.
-
Urme de COVID-19, găsite în probe de ape reziduale prelevate în Barcelona în martie 2019
O echipă de cercetători din Spania a găsit urme de COVID-19 în apa reziduală recoltată în Barcelona în martie 2019, cu 9 luni înainte de primele raportări oficiale de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus la Wuhan, scrie publicația spaniolă El Mundo.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Veste proasta pentru romani! Cand se reia Loto 6/49
- 2.Gestul șocant facut de Florin Marin, la doar o zi de la moartea soțului Philip Clements. Oamenii au ridicat imediat din sprancene
- 3.RB Leipzig urca pe podium in Bundesliga!
- 4.Remiza dramatica pentru Hamburg pe „Volksparkstadion” » HSV a ratat șansa de a urca pe loc de promovare!
- 5.Coronavirus in Romania. Inca șase decese anunțate pe 2 iunie. Bilanțul, 1.276
- 6.Tariceanu, lista a motivelor pentru care NU va vota prelungirea starii de alerta: 'Sa fim serioși!'
- 7.Florin Salam a aprins razboiul intre temutele clanuri Duduianu și Vasiloi. Totul a pornit de la…
- 8.Accident pe DN 2A, in afara localitatii Crucea. Motociclist ranit
- 9.Fost director al Postei Romane, condamnat la 6 ani inchisoare pentru luare de mita. Pronuntarea sentintei, amanata de 22 de ori
- 10.Ambassador Maior: US - Romania relationship has transcended historical, geopolitical challenges, becoming close strategic partnership
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu