INS: People aged 65 and over accounted for 19pct of Romania's resident population on Jan 1 2020

The number of people aged 65 and over was 3,664,411 million, on January 1, 2020, representing 19 per cent of the country's resident population, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on the International Day of Older People.

"As of January 1, 2020, there were 3,664,411 people aged 65 and over in Romania, representing 19 per cent of the country's resident population (19,317,984). Of these, men totalled 1,482,258 (15.7 per cent of the total number of men resident in Romania, 9,445,697 persons), and women 2,182,153 (22.1 per cent of the total number of women resident in Romania, 9,872,287 persons)," reads the press release.

In 2019, out of the total of 5,157,000 pensioners, 3,992,000 were pensioners registered with the social security system, who retired after reaching the retirement age.