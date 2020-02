INSP: 16 persons die of flu

The number of persons who died because of flu reached 16 in Romania, according to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health.

The latest person who died of influenza was a 82 aged woman from the Galati County.The woman suffered from other diseases as well and she did not receive the anti-flu vaccine. It was confirmed that she had type A influenza, subtype (H1)pdm09.