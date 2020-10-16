Iohannis: EC proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions could be accepted by Romania, under certain conditions
Postat la: 16.10.2020 - 17:47 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Present at the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania could accept the European Commission's proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under certain conditions, according to AGERPRES.
European leaders discussed the future of the EU-UK relationship, climate change, EU coordination in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU-Africa relations, developments in the Union's eastern neighborhood, with a focus on Belarus and the case of Navalny, as well as the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region.
"President Klaus Iohannis stressed that the European Commission's proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is a very ambitious one, and it could be accepted by Romania, under certain conditions. In this regard, the President of Romania mentioned that achieving this target will depend on the establishment of support mechanisms and flexibilities tailored to the needs and specificities of the Member States. Furthermore, previous decarbonisation efforts must be considered, as well as development discrepancies between Member States, so that sharing the efforts at the Union's level be carried out in an equitable manner," the Presidential Administration shows, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.
According to the quoted source, the head of state reaffirmed the importance of the EU ensuring the financing of actions in the field of climate change, especially on the basis of new tools dedicated to economic recovery, depending on the priorities of each Member State.
He pointed out that in order to ensure the proper implementation of the new commitments, some essential conditions must be observed, the first of which refers to the fact that the way to reach the new targets must be decided at national level, given that there is no single solution applicable to all Member States.
President Iohannis said it is important to maintain a flexible framework that would allow all countries in the Union to identify the most appropriate solutions to help achieve new goals in the field.
The head of state reiterated that the establishment of the energy mix must remain a national competence, a context in which it is necessary to adapt, at national level, the measures to comply with the new climate change goals.
Discussions on climate change were based on the EC proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% in the Union by the end of 2030 compared to 1990. The conclusions adopted by European leaders on this topic refer to the fact that all Member States of the Union must participate in the collective effort to achieve this goal, taking into account national circumstances and the principles of fairness and solidarity. In this context, the European Council invited the EC to have an in-depth dialogue with the Member States of the Union in order to assess the specific situations and the impact at national level.
The European Council reiterated the importance of the full implementation of the UK Withdrawal Agreement from the EU and called on the Member States of the Union, the European institutions and all actors involved to step up preparations for the end of the transition period, including the no-deal scenario.
"The President of Romania expressed regret that the progress in the negotiations is not enough at the moment to conclude an agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom. President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania wishes to speed up the process for concluding an agreement, which must remain the Union's goal. However, the President of Romania reiterated the need to maintain EU unity based on the principles and objectives assumed, emphasizing, at the same time, the importance of pursuing the full implementation of the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement. In this context, President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that Romania is continuing its internal preparations for the changes that will take place at the end of the transition period, which ends on December 31, 2020," the Presidential Administration states.
As concerns the EU relations with Africa, President Klaus Iohannis stated that Romania supports the strengthening of the relations with Africa and building a stronger partnership, based on common priorities and interests, and said that the EU-African Union Summit in December should focus on concrete results, and the next period should be used to identify and agree on objectives of common interest.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Procesul "Caracal": Dincă va fi judecat în şedinţă secretă. Judecătoarea invocă pandemia COVID şi interzice accesul presei în tribunal
La 21 octombrie începe procesul în „dosarul Caracal". Cercetarea judecătorească ar trebui să lămurească toate împrejurările în care au dispărut Alexandra Măceşanu şi Luiza Melencu. Iar procesul în care Dincă e judecat pentru uciderea lor ar trebui să fie, conform legii, unul public.
-
Românul care a fluidizat traficul din New York vine cu soluții pentru București: Primele schimbări nu vor necesita investiții
Profesorul american de origine română Michael Horodniceanu a condus tot ce a ținut de transport în New York, inclusiv Poliția Rutieră, și a coordonat proiecte majore în valoare de zeci de miliarde de euro pentru metroul celui mai mare oraș american.
-
Nereguli descoperite la Spitalul Universitar de Urgență București. Raport al Corpului de control al premierului
Corpul de control al premierului a finalizat o acțiune de control la Spitalul Universitar de Urgență București, care a vizat perioada de la 1 ianuarie 2017 până în prezent, potrivit unui comunicat al Guvernului.
-
Prima rețea 4G pe lună. Nokia a fost selectată de NASA pentru implementarea proiectului
NASA va implementa o rețea 4G pe lună. Compania finlandeză Nokia a fost selectată pentru a lucra la acest proiect, relatează CNN.
-
Caz unic: Un șofer a sunat la 112 ca să anunțe că s-a urcat la volan după ce a băut. Ce alcoolemie avea
Un şofer în stare de ebrietate s-a prezentat la sediul Biroului Rutier şi a mărturisit că este vinovat că a consumat alcool, deşi nu a accidentat pe nimeni, după ce acesta a sunat la 112 ca să se autodenunţe, însă nu a mai aşteptat ca poliţiştii să ajungă la el acasă.
-
Antrenorul timișorean Florin Bugar este în stare critică după ce a contractat noul coronavirus
Florin Bugar, fostul antrenor al lui CFR Timişoara, trece prin clipe grele pe patul de spital. Tehnicianul în vârstă de 48 de ani e afectat de noul coronavirus şi se află internat în stare gravă la Spitalul Judeţean din Timişoara.
-
Managerul de la "Victor Babeș": Dacă ne menținem la 4.000 de cazuri, săptămâna aceasta vom fi nevoiți să alegem dintre pacienți
Managerul Spitalului „Victor Babeș" din Timișoara, Cristian Oancea, atrage atenția asupra faptului că dacă numărul de cazuri de coronavirus raportate zilnic vor continua să se mențină la 4.000, atunci spitalele vor fi pline, iar medicii vor trebui să aleagă pe care dintre pacienți să-i trateze.
-
Ludovic Orban respinge în continuare ideea amânării alegerilor parlamentare, desi numarul cazurilor de Covid-19 a explodat
Ludovic Orban, președintele PNL, respinge ideea amânării alegerilor parlamentare și afirmă că orice zi în care actualul Parlament rămâne în funcțiune este una care provoacă grave deservicii României.
-
Va fi cald sau frig? Vremea se schimbă semnificativ în următoarele două săptămâni
După câteva zile reci, vremea va fi în continuă încălzire pe parcursul următoarelor două săptămâni şi se va ajunge la temperaturi de 25 de grade. La munte temperatura va oscila între 4 și 12 grade. Va ploua zilnic după 24 octombrie.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Șoferi bauti depistati in trafic, la Agigea, Harsova si Medgidia. Unul a fost dus in arest
- 2.Drumurile DN 2A, Constanta - Harsova si DN 22, Lumina - Mihai Viteazu, supravegheate de politistii. Zeci de soferi, amendati
- 3.#alegerilocale2020: Candidatul USR PLUS vine la ZIUA Electorala. Stelian Ion promite ca “dupa 20 de ani, Constanta va renaste!
- 4.Premierul, nemultumit ca UDMR si-a schimbat pozitia in cazul majorarii pensiilor cu 40%: "Intr-un fel au avut o contributie la aceasta decizie a PSD"
- 5.Comunitatea GAY din Romania, PRESIUNE la sediul CCR: Se opune interzicerii dezbaterilor despre gen in educație
- 6.Antentionare de calatorie pentru Bulgaria. Timpii de asteptare in vama pot ajunge la 24 de ore
- 7.Iohannis: Deeply attached to the European unity, Romania represents a staunch and reliable partner of Germany's
- 8.Replica geniala a Adelei Chirica in scandalul purtarii maștilor anti-COVID in școli: ”Respiri mai ușor decat prin scandurile de la coșciug!” FOTO
- 9.Angajari videochat este solutia la care apeleaza femeile care doresc sa aiba cat mai multi bani
- 10.De-a rasu’-plansu’! O femeie din Slobozia a primit dupa 15 ani raspuns la solicitarea facuta autoritaților ca sa iși construiasca o casa
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu