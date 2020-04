Iohannis on organisation of Romanians' departures to work abroad: In beginning there were mistakes

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace, referring to the organization of Romanians' departures to work abroad, during the coronavirus pandemic, that "in the beginning there were mistakes and those who have made mistakes will have to pay."

"Every year, unfortunately, many Romanians would go abroad to work. Since the Revolution until today, it seems that more than 4 million Romanians have left the country. It is a great loss for us, but there are also many who leave seasonally and they return and with the money they earn they live in Romania and finance their families," he said.

The President also referred to seasonal workers in particular and spoke about possible alternatives that they might have in the country.

"People who leave seasonally, most of them leave under contract from some economic agents, they are not organized by the state. It is their choice and we will probably have to think carefully about how we can offer them a future in Romania, so that they are no longer obliged to go work in agriculture in other countries. But it seems that in the beginning there were organizational problems. Along the way they were remedied, but it is clear that in the beginning there were mistakes and those who made mistakes will have to pay. There were organizational mistakes," Iohannis underlined.