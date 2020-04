Iohannis on possible doubling of child allowances: Gov't, Finance Ministry must carefully ponder this step

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the doubling of child allowances is a measure the government and the Finance Ministry must carefully ponder.

"In my opinion, this is one of the measures the government and the Finance Ministry need to weigh very carefully," the head of the state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

Reminding that the allowances have already been raised a few months ago, Iohannis said: "I admit that I too would like the Romanians to receive more money, but the money must come from somewhere, it must exist somewhere, and the government and the Finance Ministry must keep this balance. The matter will be considered mid-year and the government will definitely give us an answer."