Iohannis tells Zelensky: Appropriate remedy necessary for problems caused by Education Law in Ukraine
26.09.2019
President Klaus Iohannis had, on Wednesday, a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the high level segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, context in which he emphasized the need for an appropriate remedy to the problems caused by the Education Law adopted by Ukraine, which affected the rights of the members of the Romanian minority, the Presidential Administration informs, in a release sent Thursday to AGERPRES.According to the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis expressed openness for advancing cooperation between Romania and Ukraine, including through the involvement of the two Presidents, emphasizing the need to rapidly identify solutions to problems that dally on the bilateral agenda.
In this sense, President Iohannis evidenced that there is need for an appropriate remedy, through the finding of clear, functional solutions, to the problems provoked by the Education Law adopted by Ukraine in September 2017 - which affected the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in what regards ensuring education in their mother tongue - so that the level and quality of education in Romanian not be diminished.
President Klaus Iohannis evoked in this context the significant efforts that the Romanian state is conducting to ensure the best condition for persons belonging to national minorities in Romania, including the Ukrainian minority, which determined the Romanian model in this domain be appreciated at an international and European level, the Presidency's release shows.
According to the quoted source, the head of state reiterated the constant support of Romania for the European path of Ukraine, as well as for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of this country.
Furthermore, President Klaus Iohannis evidenced the constant support of Romania for political dialogue and a practical cooperation between the North Atlantic Alliance and Ukraine, citing as an example the implementation of the first phase of the NATO Cyber Defence Trust, which was coordinated by Romania.
The two Presidents agreed that it is necessary for Romania and Ukraine to conduct a closer dialogue on matters of regional security, an exchange of opinions taking place on the matter of the developments relating to solving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including the high-level meeting of the "Normandy" format, which is being prepared. In this sense, President Iohannis hailed the recent prisoner exchange conducted on September 7 between the Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
The two presidents also discussed aspects of energy security, the opposition of the two countries to the Nord Stream 2 being reiterated, context in which President Klaus Iohannis mentioned efforts conducted during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU to successfully modify the European Directive on the matter. The meeting also saw discussions on the importance of stimulating economic relations between the two countries, President Zelensky encouraging Romanian investment in his country.
"The President of Ukraine showed that he understands the preoccupations of the Romanian party and sent assurances in the direction of identifying solutions to the problems created by the adoption of the Education Law, so that the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority to learn in their mother tongue not be affected. Furthermore, President Zelensky thanked Romania for its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Presidential Administration shows.
On this occasions, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed to Klaus Iohannis an invitation to conduct a visit to Ukraine.
The meeting between the two heads of state is the first since Volodymyr Zelensky's election as President of Ukraine.
