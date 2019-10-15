Iohannis to PM-designate Orban: I wish you success and inspiration in forming gov't, negotiating investiture vote
President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday wished Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban success and inspiration in the formation of the government and in the negotiation of the investiture vote.
"Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister-designate! I wish you much success, inspiration in forming the government and negotiating the votes for the investiture!," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
The National Liberal Party (PNL) is due to kick off negotiations on Wednesday on the vote for the new executive's investiture.
According to Article 103, paragraph 2 of the Constitution, the nominated prime minister must draw up the list with the Cabinet members and the governing programme within 10 days since designation and send it for debate in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.
The Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers convey the governing programme and the Cabinet list to all the deputies and senators, according to art. 86 of the Regulations of the joint activities of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.
The Standing Bureaus also set the date of the standing committees' joint sitting and the two Chambers' joint sitting, during which the ministers' hearings are held, respectively the debate on the governing programme.
The joint sitting cannot be set at a date that exceeds 15 days from receiving the governing programme and the Cabinet list (art. 87 of the Regulations).
Each candidate for the position of minister, from the list of the new government, will be heard by the speciality committees of the two Chambers. Candidates will receive advisory opinions from the committees, stating the reasons on which they are based and presenting them to the prime minister-designate. In the event that a member of the new government's list receives an unfavorable opinion, the prime minister-designate may come up with a new proposal or may maintain the initial proposal. If the Prime Minister comes up with a new proposal, he/she will be heard.
After the hearings and the issuing of opinions, the joint sitting of the Chambers is convened, during which the prime minister-designate presents to the parliamentarians the list of ministers and the governing programme. The debates on the programme and the list with the members of the Government follow. After the conclusion of the debates, the deputies and the senators vote, with an absolute majority, the proposal to give the Government the vote of confidence. The ballot is secret with balls.
The result of the vote is recorded in the minutes, and the granting of the vote of confidence is materialized by a Parliament decision, which is signed by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and the President of the Senate and is to be immediately submitted to the President of Romania so that he can appoint the government.
The Prime Minister and members of the government will individually take the oath of office before the head of state.
The government, as well as each minister individually, will exercise their mandate from the date of the oath.
In case the government is not validated in Parliament, the presidents of the two Chambers will immediately inform the President of Romania so that another candidate be nominated for the position of prime minister.
