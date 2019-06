Iohannis: Universities selected by EC to become spearhead of European integration in higher education

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the inclusion of three Romanian universities in the list of academic networks benefiting from the first wave of funding from the European Universities Initiative.

"The University of Bucharest, the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest and the Technical University of Civil Engineering in Bucharest are the institutions that, together with their European partners, will become a spearhead of European integration in the field of higher education," reads a press release issued on Wednesday for AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration.

The quoted source states that President Klaus Iohannis has always supported as a member of the European Council the important role of education in strengthening the European Union and supported both the European Universities initiative and the allocation of additional resources for the Europeanization of education, in the context in which Brexit and the rise of populism indicated an urgent need to strengthen the European dimension of education at all levels.

The European Commission launched in December 2017 the European Universities Initiative in response to the call by the European Council to contribute to strengthening the strategic partnerships between higher education institutions across the Union.

The objective of the initiative is to create, by 2024, 20 networks which, under the heading of "European Universities", will promote European values and identity, increase the quality of education and research, and contribute to increasing the overall competitiveness of European higher education.

On Wednesday, the first 17 networks to be awarded the financial support of the program amounting to 85 million euro were announced.

"The inclusion of three Romanian universities in these networks demonstrates the opening of the university environment in our country for European and international cooperation", reads the quoted release.