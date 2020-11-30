Iohannis: University Emergency Hospital - an example for healthcare system reform
Postat la: 30.11.2020 - 15:31 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, after a visit to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, that the medical unit is "extraordinarily well organised" and that he wants its example to be used when building the health system reform, after the elections, according to AGERPRES.
"Today I saw an extraordinarily well-organised hospital and on this occasion, I want to congratulate the two doctors who accompanied me, the manager, the medical director, and all the staff here. A hospital that managed to start from a complicated situation that existed here in March and got to work perfectly, although there are people in the hospital without COVID and people with COVID, they managed to separate the flows in a remarkable way and the hospital now works almost as well as without the pandemic context. It is absolutely remarkable, and I very much want this example to be taken over, but I also want this example to be used when, together with the Minister of Health, we build the whole reform of the health system, after the elections," the President said in a press statement.
He expressed his conviction that after the election, with the support of a "new parliamentary majority," such a reform would be carried out.
"After the elections - I have said this before and I am very determined to continue - after the elections, with a new parliamentary majority, with a government strongly supported by Parliament, I am convinced that we can implement such a reform, which gives an entirely image of the entire healthcare system in Romania. But what I have seen today confirms me, reconfirms for I don't know how many a time, that we have in our hospitals very high-performing people, very well organised, dedicated one hundred percent to their labour. It is a ray of light that I expressly emphasise today and it gives me the conviction that we will succeed in making the Romanian health system a remarkable performing system for our entire region," Iohannis said.
At the beginning of the statement, he wished "Many Happy Returns" to those who celebrate their name day, while urging them to turn their thoughts to those who are ill.
"Today is the feast of St. Andrew and on this occasion, let me tell you all 'Many Happy Returns of the Day!' and I wish you good health, it is a special holiday for us, Romanians, and on this occasion, being a beautiful holiday, I believe it is very well to direct our thoughts to those who are doing worse than us. Today, I am particularly thinking of the ill, but on a very special note - and in fact this is what I wanted to emphasise with my visit here today - I am thinking of the doctors and the entire medical personnel who care for the sick people," he said.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Sfaturile medicului Mahler pentru bolnavii COVID care se trateaza acasa: "Atentie la saturatia oxigenului sau la frecventa respiratorie"
Dr. Beatrice Mahler, managerul Institutului de Pneumoftiziologie "Marius Nasta" din Capitala, a abordat discutiile legate de tratamentul antibiotic in cazul infectiei cu noul coronavirus, dar a vorbit si despre cateva dintre simptomele COVID-19, sau mai exact de semnele care ar trebui sa ne ingrijoreze.
-
Expert român în Sănătate Publică răspunde la întrebări legate de vaccinul anti COVID-19
În timp ce statul român se pregătește de campania de vaccinare care va avea loc la începutul anului viitor, după primirea primei tranșe de vaccina împotriva SARS-Cov-2, românii au diferite întrebări legate de acest produs.
-
Percheziții în mai multe spitale din țară: "Există suspiciuni de corupție privind achiziţiile pentru materiale COVID-19"
DNA anunță faptul că în cursul dimineții de joi, 3 decembrie, se percheziții la mai multe spitale din judeţul Braşov, Harghita şi Iaşi, unde există suspiciuni de corupţie cu privire la achiziţiile de aparatură şi consumabile pentru spitale COVID şi suport COVID.
-
Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trai in saracie extrema pana in 2030 din cauza pandemiei, potrivit unui studiu ONU
Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trai in saracie extrema pana in 2030 din cauza efectelor pe termen lung ale pandemiei de coronavirus, potrivit unui studiu publicat joi de ONU si citat de DPA.
-
Care este semnificatia reală a "Ochiului Providentei"
O imagine aparent simpla, un ochi asezat intr-un triunghi, cunoscut si sub numele de "Ochiul Providentei" este unul dintre acele simboluri asociate cu francmasoneria si, de asemenea, legat de grupul secret de elita care ar fi incercat sa controleze afacerile globale, Illuminati.
-
Zeci de perchezitii intr-un dosar de evaziune fiscala. Sunt suspectate tranzactii fictive cu piese auto, utilaje si cauciucuri
Politisti din cadrul Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Olt - Serviciul de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice, cu sprijinul celor din Prahova, Ilfov si Bucuresti, au descins joi, 3 decembrie 2020, la 31 de adrese, intr-un dosar de evaziune fiscala.
-
Schema prin care o familie de romani a inselat statul german cu 1,2 milioane de euro, ajutoare de stat pentru combaterea pandemiei
O familie numeroase de romani este acuzata ca ar fi inselat statul german, in timpul pandemie, pentru obtinerea de ajutoare de stat pentru combaterea urmarilor crizei COVID-19, in valoare de 1,2 milioane de euro. Dupa o serie de perchezitii si razi in Koln, patru barbati au fost deja arestati.
-
Mafia lemnului din Apuseni: structura piramidala bazata pe relatii de rudenie. Cum functioneaza grupul infractional organizat
Patru afaceristi au fost trimisi in judecata de DIICOT pentru constituirea unui grup infractional organizat, spalarea banilor si evaziune fiscala, intr-un dosar legat de functionarea mafiei lemnului in muntii Apuseni.
-
COVID-19. Alexandru Rafila: „Scăderea actuală nu este reală!"
Profesorul Alexandru Rafila, candidat PSD la alegerile parlamentare, a afirmat, miercuri seară, într-o emisiune TV, că ultimele cifre raportate nu arată situația reală din țară, iar consecințele acestor subraportări le vom vedea peste zece zile.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Calificarea naționalei U21 - Prima reacție a lui Ianis Hagi
- 2.President expects general election to pave way for PNL-centered government
- 3.Localitati din judetele Constanta si Tulcea unde localnicii beneficiaza de reducerea varstei de pensionare cu doi ani
- 4.Igor Dodon i-a retras cetatenia: Fostul deputat Cristian Rizea, retinut in Republica Moldova
- 5.VIDEO Bucurie de nedescris la nationala Romaniei dupa calificarea la EURO
- 6.Vladimir Gaitan a murit. Actorul avea 73 de ani
- 7.Romania merge la Europeanul de tineret!
- 8.Chirie sau proprietar? Pandemia de COVID-19 a schimbat preferințele romanilor in imobiliare
- 9.Carmen Stan, fosta glorie a fotbalului vasluian, a murit
- 10.Autocar ce circula pe ruta Turcia-Romania, controlat de inspectorii vamali. Ce au descoperit oamenii legii
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu