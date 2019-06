Iohannis wishes Romania's U21 football squad success: Go Romania!

President Klaus Iohannis wishes Romania's U21 football squad success in the EURO semifinals.

"Wishing Romania's U21 football squad lots of success in the EURO semifinals! We are at your side! #GoRomania!" Iohannis wrote on Thursday on his Facebook page.

Romania made it for the first time to the semifinals of the European U21 Football Championship and will take on reigning champion Germany, on Thursday, in Bologna.

The match will be broadcast live on LED screens mounted on the Casino promenade of the Mamaia seaside resort, the municipality announced, adding that the Championship final on Sunday, June 30, can also be watched here starting at 21:45.