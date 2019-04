Ion Iliescu, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, sent to court in Revolution criminal file

Former president of Romania Ion Iliescu was sent to court by the military prosecutors in the "December 1989 Revolution criminal file" for crimes against humanity.

Moreover, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, former Deputy Prime minister, and General (r) Iosif Rus, former Military Aviation chief were also prosecuted in the same criminal file.

AGERPRES .