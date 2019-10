Joint plenary meeting where censure motion is being read has started

The joint plenary meeting of the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber where the censure motion is being read has started.

The censure motion called "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the Dancila Government!" was filed on Tuesday by the Opposition.The document is read by National Liberal Party (PNL) senator Florin Citu.There are 128 deputies and senators attending the meeting.The censure motion will be debated and voted next Thursday.