Joint statement signed by Labour ministers of Romania, Germany regarding intensification of cooperation in labour market
Postat la: 20.05.2020 - 09:32 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The minister of Labour and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru, and her German counterpart, Hubertus Heil, have signed a joint statement of intention regarding the intensification of cooperation in the domain of the labour market and social policies, announced, on Wednesday, the Labour and Social Protection Ministry.
"The first thing that I discussed with the minister refers to the way in which the seasonal activity in Germany is taking place, namely the activity in key domains in which Romanians bring an important contribution, recognized and appreciated by my colleague, Mr. minister Heil, for which I thank him. I received the assurance that the Romanian workers come to Germany with contracts sent by employers, but surely we must do more in regards to the contents of these contracts. I had the full openness of minister Heil to respond firmly to all complaints received from citizens that work in seasonal activities," said the Labour and Social Protection minister, Violeta Alexandru.
She mentioned that she encouraged the Romanian workers in the farms she has visited in Germany to make complaints when their rights are infringed, to come in the support of the authorities that can check these aspects, according to a release of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.
In his turn, the Federal Minister for Labour and Social Affairs of Germany, Hubertus Heil, appreciated that the working visit of his Romanian counterpart shows the importance of the subject, but also the commitment of the two governments to discuss a joint approach.
"I know that these conditions of health and security of Romanian workers in Germany are a big problem in Romania. And for good reason. The mass infection of Romanian workers is unacceptable. It brings us shame! The Romanian workers should have the same right to social protection and security and work health," said the German minister.
According to the quoted release, following discussions, the two dignitaries established that it is in the interest of both ministries to intensify cooperation in the realm of labour market policies and identify new means of cooperation in the realm of social protection.
The main cooperation domains identified by the two officials target work health and security and the social protection of all groups of mobile workers, as well as their access to counseling services regarding their rights in the realm of labour and social legislation.
"The ministers of Labor of the two states target a tighter cooperation in the realm of social security, at the bilateral and EU level, in order to ensure adequate social and health protection to mobile workers and in order to establish an exchange of information regarding cases referring to the labour force which may appear especially in situations with a high level of vulnerability in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the document signed by the two dignitaries establishes the exchange of information regarding the national and international events in Romania and Germany and the creation of working groups to adapt the policies of social protection in the two countries, as well as the promotion of the social bilateral dialogue between social partners. The two institutions are to elaborate a working plan, and the activities which will take place on the basis of the joint statement of intention will be financed by each ministry, by other public or private legal entities involved in activities, including by European funds," the Labour Ministry notes.
The Romanian Labour minister also spoke, during her trip to Germany, with Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture, Julia Klockner, whom she met on Monday.
In this context, both ministers agreed that there should be no compromises or differences between foreign and German workers in what regards housing, health and security at the job and that all seasonal workers should benefit from the same rights as German workers, rights guaranteed by the work contracts.
Furthermore, the two dignitaries showed that the recent infringements of the law and the intolerable conditions in which some Romanian seasonal workers had to work in certain meat processing units are completely unacceptable.
The minister of Labour and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru, has emphasized that it is important that Romanian seasonal workers who work in Germany be guaranteed their social rights and support, for example in the case of the companies closing or in case of getting sick. Furthermore, the Romanian dignitary said that regular verifications of work and life conditions is indispensable and proposed the establishment of a technical work group.
On the same subject, minister Julia Klockner gave assurances that the competent authorities in the federal states will cooperate even closer as part of their inspections in the future, in order to remedy eventual problems which may appear.
At the same time, the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture mentioned that the Federal Government will do all that is possible to improve the life and work conditions of seasonal workers.
Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru conducted on Monday and Tuesday a working visit to Germany in order to see what are the problems the Romanian workers face there in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Turiștii trebuie să respecte o serie de reguli pe litoralul românesc! Ce distanță va fi între șezlonguri
Există șanse ca plajele din țara noastră să se redeschidă, mai ales dacă populația va respecta măsurile impuse în starea de alertă din cauza epidemiei de coronavirus. În plus România, Bulgaria, Grecia și Serbia ar urma să creeze o bulă turistică și să renunțe la carantina de 14 zile pentru cetățenii celor patru țări.
-
Atenționare ANM: Cod Galben de vijelii și averse! Cum va fi vremea în București
Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis o atenționare de Cod Galben de vreme instabilă, începând chiar de miercuri dimineața. Vor fi vijelii, averse și descărcări electrice în trei sferturi de țară.
-
Conflict la nivel intalt: Anghel Iordanescu reactioneaza dur dupa dezvaluirile controversate ale lui Mircea Lucescu
Anghel Iordanescu il pune la zid pe Mircea Lucescu dupa ultimele dezvaluiri. Intr-un lung interviu acordat Gazetei Sporturilor, Mircea Lucescu a afirmat, printre multe altele, ca Steaua a fost ajutata si protejata in anii '80, iar Craiova Maxima a fost peste echipa Stelei din 1986.
-
Mircea Lucescu reactioneaza dupa atacul lui Anghel Iordanescu
Mircea Lucescu a reactionat dupa ce Anghel Iordanescu l-a pus la zid pentru ultimele declaratii facute. Numit frustrat si acuzat ca "a manjit amintirea iubitorilor de fotbal" dupa ce a spus ca Steaua a fost ajutata si protejata in anii '80, Il Luce continua sa sustina ca "ros-albastrii" au beneficiat de sprijinul arbitrilor.
-
Coronavirus: Suedia are cele mai multe decese pe cap de locuitor din Europa, in ultimele zile
Suedia, care a optat pentru o strategie mai putin restrictiva pentru combaterea noului coronavirus comparativ cu alte state europene, a inregistrat in ultimele sapte zile cel mai ridicat numar de decese pe cap de locuitor din Europa din cauza COVID-19.
-
Noi probleme pentru WhatsApp. Un expert german spune cât de periculos este şi chiar le interzice angajaţilor de la stat să îl folosească
Şeful de securitate al datelor din Germania le-a transmis organelor federale să nu folosească WhatsApp, din cauza preocupărilor legate de transmiterea datelor către Facebook, potrivit Deutsche Welle. Ulrich Kelber a spus că pare că Guvernul a eşuat să stabilească suficiente servicii sigure.
-
A încetat din viaţă ÎPS Pimen, arhiepiscopul Sucevei şi Rădăuţilor. Reacţia BOR: Va fi înmormântat conform legislaţiei pentru victimele COVID-19
Îps Pimen, arhiepiscopul Sucevei şi Rădăuţilor a fost intubat în seara zilei de 1 mai, după ce starea sa s-a agravat. ÎPS Pimen a suferit complicaţii pulmonare.
-
Văduva frizeriţă a ajuns mare şefă la Fonduri Europene
Cecilia Văduva, de profesie frizeriţă, a ajuns secretar general adjunct în Ministerul Fondurilor Europene, printr-o numire semnată de Ludovic Orban, luni 18 mai. Orban a instalat-o, pentru șase luni, în funcția de secretar general adjunct al Ministerului Fondurilor Europene pe Cecilia Văduva.
-
Un demnitar al Guvernului Orban a semnat un angajament cu Securitatea sub nume de cod "Jean"
Prefectul de Vâlcea, Tiberiu Costea, fost primar la Lunguleşti, este dovedit collaborator al Securităţii. Conform unei adeverințe eliberate în 2014, de către Consiliul Național pentru Studierea Arhivelor Securității (CNSAS), Tiberiu Costea a semnat un Angajament cu fosta Securitate la 27.10.1989, la câteva zile după ce a împlinit 18 ani, cu aproape două luni înainte de Revoluția din Decembrie 1989.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Doliu in invatamantul romanesc. A incetat din viata un indragit profesor de franceza
- 2.Cine este, de fapt, Ana Muntean, soția prinsa de soț cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 3.INCREDIBIL: OMS s-a SUCIT! Modelul aplicat de Suedia, fara restricții, era cel MAI BUN in combaterea pandemiei
- 4.Covido-prostia. Prabușirea prosperitații pentru 26 de morți la milionul de locuitori - interviu cu scriitorul Alexandru Petria
- 5.Cutremur in Romania. S-a simtit la Constanta
- 6.Doliul la Spitalul Clinic Judetean de Urgenta Constanta. A decedat medicul Valeriu Neagoe
- 7.”Cel mai frumos cadou pentru fiul nostru este sa aiba și mama, și tata!”
- 8.Surpriza! Cine este Florin Muntean, barbatul care și-a prins soția cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 9.Coronavirus: 1.433 de morti in SUA in 24 de ore (Johns Hopkins)
- 10.Klaus Iohannis, criticat din Germania: Un lider din Bundestag se declara ingrijorat de 'alegatiile periculoase' ale presedintelui
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu