Judo: Marcel Cercea, Serafima Moscalu win bronze medals in European Cups in Sofia and Odivelas

Romanian athletes Marcel Cercea and Serafima Moscalu won bronze medals in the European Judo Cups in Sofia and Odivelas (Portugal) respectively, which took place during the weekend.

Cercea ranked 3rd in the 81 kg category of the Sofia tournament, after defeating Spaniard Igor Herrero Zapirain in the match for the bronze medal.

Serafima Moscalu ranked 3rd in the Odivelas event, in the 70 kg category, which is her first medal won for Romania. AGERPRES