Labour Ministry: Guidelines for seasonal workers provided by EU are according to Romania's demarches

The publication by the European Commission of the Guidelines on seasonal workers in the European Union (EU) in the context of the pandemic meets Romania's constant efforts at the level of European institutions to develop specific recommendations for these workers, a press release on Thursday of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS) reads.

"The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the publication by the European Commission on July 16 of the Guidelines on seasonal workers in the European Union, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guidelines published by the European Commission highlight the rights of the seasonal workers based on the European legislation and the responsibility of the Member States in ensuring the correct application of the rules in force, given the risk of precarious working and accommodation conditions for the seasonal workers, exacerbated in the context of the pandemic. The document meets the constant demarches of Romania at the level of the European institutions regarding the drafting of specific recommendations for the category of mobile seasonal workers in the European Union, which should take into account the particular nature of their status and the need to ensure and implement consolidated social and health protection measures, especially in ext of the COVID pandemic," the MMPS reads in the said release.