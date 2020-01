Latest appointments to senior positions at Foreign Ministry

Cornel Feruta has been appointed senior global affairs and diplomatic strategy official at the Foreign Ministry (MAE) under a decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban published on Friday in the Official Journal.

Feruta has been a career diplomat for over 20 years.Under another decision, Orban appointed Daniela Anda Grigore Gitman, another career diplomat, senior official in charge with interinstitutional affairs at the same ministry.