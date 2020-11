Law enforcement conducts 750 controls in one week; opens 153 criminal cases to protect forests

In the last week, the Police carried out over 750 controls and opened 153 criminal cases as part of their operations for the protection of forests coordinated by the Public Order Directorate.

"November 6 - November 12, 2020, the Police carried out 763 controls to verify the origin, processing, storage and recovery of logging, as well as to verify the legality of the transport of timber. Objectives such as forestry, falling facilities, warehouses, fairs, markets, fields and forestry departments," the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) reported in a press statement released on Monday.

For the irregularities found, 153 criminal cases were opened in which 69 persons are investigated, and 176 fines were issued under Law 171/2010 - Law on forestry offences, amounting to 292,400 lei.

Also more than 1,325 cubic metres without legal ownership documents of wood were confiscated.

"There were 18 calls indicating possible illegal shipments of timber, four of which were confirmed by the checks," according to IGPR.