Lucian Romascanu (PSD): 'We will take measures so that Orban Government will go home as soon as possible'
Postat la: 26.07.2020 - 18:07 | Scris de: Ziua News
Social Democratic Party (PSD) spokesperson Lucian Romascanu said that PSD will take measures so that the Government will go home as soon as possible, through a censure motion, and that the Executive is the only one responsible for Romania's situation from the pandemic and economic perspective.
"Solely responsible for the disastrous situation of Romania at this moment, both from a pandemic perspective and from an economic perspective, is the Orban Government. (...) It is probably useless to demand their resignation, to demand the resignation of the ministers, "to request the dismissal of the head of the DSP [the Public Health Directorate] in Bucharest. We will take measures so that, in the shortest possible time, through a motion of censure, this toxic Government will go home," Romascanu told a press conference on Sunday, claiming that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is "an accelerator of the pandemic".
He specified that the PSD representatives are capable, until the motion is passed, of presenting to President Klaus Iohannis a proposal for a prime minister, a government and an economic program for this period.
"The state of alert was an argument to postpone the submission of a motion of censure, given that it was not natural to make such a political gesture, but the fact that August 1 when the allowances must be doubled is approaching, the constant announcements of violation of the pension law will make us table this motion very shortly, even if there is a state of alert.We are capable, until the motion is passed, of presenting to the president a proposal for a prime minister, a government and an economic program for this period," Lucian Romascanu also declared.
He said a week of extreme irresponsibility is coming to an end. "A black week of incompetence of the National Liberal Party is ending, a week of the bad record of over 1,000 new cases of COVID disease per day (...), in which people died also because the proper functioning of vital institutions, such as DSP Bucharest, was compromised by the catastrophic management and the maneuvers of the Liberal acolytes," Romascanu claimed.
According to him, PNL is responsible for the fact that Romania has twice been left without the necessary legislative framework to fight the pandemic.
Romascanu also said that the endowment with protective equipment was late, and the equipment was insufficient and that no protective mask reached the disadvantaged people, despite the legislation on this subject.
He also referred to "the promotion of the incompetence". "We all know how they promoted undertakers and waiters to the position of hospital directors, how they promoted political acolytes as heads of DSPs," Romascanu added.
He also mentioned the "disastrous" communication: "There were multiple bearers of messages, and these were often contradictory."
Regarding the endowment with equipment specific to the fight against the new coronavirus, he stated that most of the endowments were left to the ICUs.
"PSD corrected the rectification so that the money used by them would come back, but there were 4 months in which everyone talked about a possible second wave, about a possible return of the pandemic, 4 months that the Orban Government did not used not at all to create more ICU beds, to equip themselves with ventilators," said Romascanu.
He also referred to the lack of specific procedures for measures taken during the pandemic; "disastrous" personal examples, including "government drunkenness without masks"; the party organized by PNL Arges in the Bratianu Museum; the lack of correlation of restrictive measures with economic and social aid.
"There are abuses at the moment with political overtones, such as the quarantine of the Gornet commune. There are finally 7 confirmed cases there, and 2,000 people are kept in quarantine, without being given the slightest support," Romascanu said.
He also spoke about the lack of COVID-19 testing. "We tested extremely little. We still test rather little," Romascanu added.
AGERPRES .
