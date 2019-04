Ludovic Orban: 'PNL lead over PSD in polls, at 27-30pct'

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the latest polls place the party he leads to 27-30 percent of the voters' options, almost double the percentages recorded after the loss of the 2016 parliamentary elections.

"PNL, after the elections in December [2016 - ed.n.], parliamentary elections, when we lost the elections, stood at 16-17 percent, based on sociological research, in the polls in January-February-March. Today, PNL is shoulder to shoulder, even having a lead over PSD in sociological research, with significant scores between 27 and 30 percent (...), and the trend of PNL is still a growing trend whereas PSD's trend is going down," Ludovic Orban told a public television show.

The Liberal leader, however, stressed that the percentages of the polls are relative and may change.

"The numbers that are presented in the polls are some figures that are relative, they express what the option is at a certain moment. (...) Nearly half of the party's voters are what we call volatile voters, namely people who are not determined a hundred percent to vote for the party, people who can change their option and who even change their choice depending on the developments in a week or two that one party has," Ludovic Orban stated.

He also said that the current poll positioning is due to the fact that PNL made a firm and competent opposition.

"Think that we have 35 referrals to the Constitutional Court that have been successful and have succeeded in stopping the entry into force of legal provisions that would have very bad effects and consequences on the daily life of Romanians," Orban mentioned.

The PNL leader added that, according to the same sociological research, the Romanians are primarily concerned with where the economy is going, the second being with health and the third with education.

AGERPRES .