Ludovic Orban: Transport infrastructure investments to connect Galati and Braila Counties to Pan-European Corridors 4 and 9
Postat la: 23.09.2020 - 11:32 | Scris de: Ziua News
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that through investments in transport infrastructure that will be made in the next 5-6 years, the southeastern counties of Galati and Braila will be connected to Pan-European transport Corridor 4 and Corridor 9.
"Our idea is to implement a project to connect the Galati - Braila metropolitan area with all important transport networks. Investments in the transport infrastructure in Galati and Braila, in the next 5-6 years, will ensure the connection of Galati and Braila to Pan-European transport Corridor 4 and 9. The big problem Galati and Braila have is a kind of isolation in terms of connections with important routes, European priority transport axes, which is why we have an extensive investment program to ensure the connection of the two counties in a number of ways," Orban said.
The Prime Minister underlined that the pillar of this connection plan is the bridge from Braila, which will connect with southeastern Constanta County, but a series of express roads will also be built.
"The connection with Constanta will be made through the bridge from Braila, through the Braila - Tulcea and Tulcea - Constanta expressway. This connection is very important because it will ensure the connection with the Pan-European Corridor 4 and, especially, with the port of Constanta, an important gateway to Europe. The infrastructure investment program also includes, in addition to the Galati belt and the Galati - Braila expressway, the construction of two more expressways connecting Galati and Braila to Pan-European corridor 9, via the Braila - Focsani expressway and the Braila - Buzau expressway. In what regards these expressways we are in the process of preparing the technical-economic documentation in order to reach the start phase of the works as soon as possible. These investments are also accompanied by the investment for the development of the motorway or the A7 expressway on Pan-European Corridor 9, which will connect Bucharest - Ploiesti - Buzau - Focsani - Roman - Pacani - Suceava - Siret. (...) Last but not least, there is another project that is especially related to Galati. It is the Tisita - Albita express road, for which we are in the process of preparing the technical-economic documentation," the Romanian prime minister explained.
Ludovic Orban mentioned that investments will be made to ensure seaworthiness standards on the Danube.
"For Galati, it is very important to make investments to ensure seaworthiness standards on the Danube. The Danube is a transport axis of enormous importance not only for Romania, but for the whole of Europe. The Danube is on the Black Sea - the Rhine river transport corridor which includes the Danube, the Rhine - Main - Danube canal and the Rhine. For Romania it is a special opportunity to be part of this transport corridor, and our objective is to ensure the navigability standards on the Danube, so as to restart the traffic on the Danube at its true potential, and this objective we are pursuing will certainly have beneficial effects on the development of Galati and Braila," Ludovic Orban added.
The Prime Minister is in Galati County on Wednesday to participate in the signing of the contract for the bypass of Galati and in the signing of the contract "Multimodal Platform of Galati port, second stage."
