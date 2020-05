MAE: 156 Romanian citizens repatriated from Italy

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that 156 Romanian citizens and two foreign citizens who reside in Romania but were on Italian territory were repatriated to the country on Wednesday evening, with a special air charter.

In continuing the efforts to facilitate the return to the country of the Romanian citizens who are abroad temporarily and who have been affected by the travel restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 156 Romanian citizens and two foreign citizens residing in Romania returned safely to the country, following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and that repatriation was ensured by a special air charter operated by the Tarom company, on the Bucharest-Rome-Bucharest route, reads a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.Also, with the same flight, on the Bucharest-Rome route, there have been repatriated 132 Italian citizens who were on the Romanian territory.The MAE renewed the calls made previously regarding the prior verification of the information published on the MAE website, on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, respectively.