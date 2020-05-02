MAE over Cazanciuc's statement: It's absolutely necessary to avoid politicization of foreign policy topics
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers it absolutely necessary to avoid politicizing foreign policy issues, as well as taking positions that may undeservedly affect the reputation of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania, following the statements of the interim president of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, who said that he expects "diplomats to leave the trust in the salon projects and to check what the Romanian or foreign press presents daily as the sufferings of Romanian workers".In a release sent on Saturday, MAE says that "this statement is unfounded and unrighteous in the face of the work and efforts constantly made by Romanian diplomats, especially during this very difficult period, generated by the COFID-19 pandemic, for the promotion and protection of the rights of Romanian citizens abroad, an activity that the interim President of the Senate knows very well, including from the perspective of the position of Secretary-General he held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs".
Furthermore, the MAE considers "absolutely necessary to avoid politicization of foreign policy and diplomatic and consular activity of Romania, as well as rigorous information, with the avoidance of positions of nature to affect, undeservedly, the reputation of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania".
The ministry also states that it has acted continuously in support of Romanian citizens working abroad, in accordance with its responsibilities, in particular in the circumstances of the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has consistently informed Romanian citizens abroad about the situation in the EU states, including the risks and difficulties that foreign payments entail during this period, in the context of the measures adopted by the European states to manage this crisis.
The source says that the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad have dealt with as a priority any request for support from Romanian citizens and have self-notified, including following media reports on specific situations, taking steps to verify the compliance with the provisions of employment contracts.
For example, in the case of the Romanian seasonal workers who carry out activities in the Federal Republic of Germany, both the Romanian Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General of Romania in Munich and the Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart have self-notified and have taken, as a matter of urgency, steps before the German federal and local authorities, but also in addition to entities with competence in the field of protection of the rights of workers, to verify that the reported ones are confirmed and to request, as appropriate, local or federal authorities to refer themselves.
At the same time, Romanian diplomats have worked to ensure that employers ensure a direct and easy dialogue of Romanian workers with diplomatic and consular missions, including by displaying their contact details in the premises where Romanian citizens carry out their activity. Romania's missions in Germany have also provided Romanian citizens with telephone and electronic mail lines dedicated to the processing of messages/situations generated by the COVID crisis.
The MAE says, in context, that it has consistently recommended that Romanian citizens thoroughly inform themselves before moving abroad, and, in the case of movement for the purpose of carrying out professional activities, also consult the information published on the websites of the diplomatic mission and/or consular posts in the state of destination and pay greater attention to the provisions of the employment contracts to be concluded, in particular under the specific conditions imposed by the current COVID-19 crisis.
According to the ministry, Romania, through the Permanent Representation of the European Union, has already taken several steps with the EU institutions to signal the important role of seasonal workers in restoring the European economy in the current context and has called for the identification of ways to support and strengthen the respect of the rights of seasonal workers, especially in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to the reaction of the European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, who sent a letter to the Member States stressing that seasonal workers must be protected to the same extent as other categories of workers, and recalled the obligation of the Member States to ensure that employers provide adequate conditions for the provision of workers, the release concludes.
