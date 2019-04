MApN: Minister Les holds videoconference with Romanian troops in operation theatres

Minister of National Defense Gabriel Les and Chief of General Staff Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday discussed in a videoconference with the command staff of the army structures deployed in the theatres of operations in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in Poland.

The videoconference took place on the occasion of the Land Forces Day and the Easter Holidays.

The Romanian troops presented the security situation in their areas of responsibility, the current status of their missions and they reported that the health and the moral level of the staff were very good, informed a release of the MApN on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES.

"The Land Forces Day represents an important landmark, not only in the calendar of military traditions, but also for our entire nation, a day in which we honour the glorious past of our Army, we treasure the present and we look hopefully into the future. Our country also has respect and gratitude for the troops and the Land Forces in mission in the international theatres of operations.

He wished Happy Easter to the troops, with light and joy in their hearts and assured them of all of our good thoughts from the country.

In 2019, the Romanian Army participated in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan with more than 690 troops, other approximately 250 being deployed in operations under NATO, EU, UN and OSCE missions in other regions.