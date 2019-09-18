Mateusz Morawiecki: Romania, very good partner for investors in Poland

Romania is a very good partner for investors in Poland, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki stated, mentioning that our country "has a good economic growth".

"What connected us in the past is also relevant for our present relationship, it is about this common history that is important for today's issues. Moving on to contemporary issues, we can say that in almost all aspects we had common, convergent opinions, we get along very well in many areas. I will say a few things about energy, Romania plays an important role, it has gas reserves in the Black Sea and it also has energy reserves on land that have the possibility to ensure gas supply to Central Europe. We are also building an infrastructure so that Poland can become a gas distributor, a connector from Slovakia, through Hungary, to Romania, and this can also ensure the security of sources based on a partnership in joint projects. The common interests we have in building the infrastructure can be clearly seen, this is about the Via Carpatia project that would link the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, would increase trade, tourism cooperation, between our states and between our communities, it is a very ambitious project," Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday said at the press statement alongside the Romanian Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila.

The Polish prime minister added that Poland and Romania "have agreed on a long-term collaboration to represent the positions at European level, starting with the climate policy, the budget policy, the Multiannual Financial Framework, in the industry field, in the field of competitiveness".

"At our joint session [e.n. -the round of intergovernmental consultations] we have also discussed extensively the issues of competitiveness and the implementation of the regulations of the European Union Treaty. (...) It is paramount for us to ensure freedom of movement, but, at the same time, to consider the competition with the countries of Western Europe so that we can find ways for Poland and Romania's economic development," said Morawiecki.

The Polish prime minister mentioned that another topic discussed was the budget policy at EU level. He also underlined, still at EU level, the importance of the field that will be managed by the European Commissioner from Romania, that of Transport.

"It is a very important mission (...), the Commissioner for Transport is very important. Mrs. Prime Minister also commented on the important achievements, namely the file for the Commissioner of Agriculture, both Poland and Romania need increased opportunities. for the Polish and Romanian farmers and that is why the Commissioner from Poland will act efficiently in ensuring equal rights for the Romanian and Polish farmers, it is about the implementation of the rural programmes," said Morawiecki.

The Polish prime minister pointed out that another topic discussed was the defense policy, namely the transatlantic cooperation, given that Romania and Poland are two pillars of NATO's eastern flank.

"We have also discussed the collaboration in the field of commercial exchange, investment exchange. Romania is a country, a very good partner for Polish investors, we are opening more and more horizons in the economic field for Polish investors. (...) Romania has a good economic growth, a record in the EU, 4.5 percent, even more, of the GDP and we want to make the most of this important moment in boosting the economic relations between us," said Morawiecki.

He also underlined the importance that the Visegrad group attaches to Romania.

"The entire group from Visegrad is glad that we have a partner in Romania that we can rely on, that Romania is a state that is at an appropriate level of economic development, of carrying out reforms in the post-communist period," said Mateusz Morawiecki.