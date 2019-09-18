Mateusz Morawiecki: Romania, very good partner for investors in Poland
Postat la: 18.09.2019 - 18:24 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Romania is a very good partner for investors in Poland, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki stated, mentioning that our country "has a good economic growth".
"What connected us in the past is also relevant for our present relationship, it is about this common history that is important for today's issues. Moving on to contemporary issues, we can say that in almost all aspects we had common, convergent opinions, we get along very well in many areas. I will say a few things about energy, Romania plays an important role, it has gas reserves in the Black Sea and it also has energy reserves on land that have the possibility to ensure gas supply to Central Europe. We are also building an infrastructure so that Poland can become a gas distributor, a connector from Slovakia, through Hungary, to Romania, and this can also ensure the security of sources based on a partnership in joint projects. The common interests we have in building the infrastructure can be clearly seen, this is about the Via Carpatia project that would link the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, would increase trade, tourism cooperation, between our states and between our communities, it is a very ambitious project," Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday said at the press statement alongside the Romanian Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila.
The Polish prime minister added that Poland and Romania "have agreed on a long-term collaboration to represent the positions at European level, starting with the climate policy, the budget policy, the Multiannual Financial Framework, in the industry field, in the field of competitiveness".
"At our joint session [e.n. -the round of intergovernmental consultations] we have also discussed extensively the issues of competitiveness and the implementation of the regulations of the European Union Treaty. (...) It is paramount for us to ensure freedom of movement, but, at the same time, to consider the competition with the countries of Western Europe so that we can find ways for Poland and Romania's economic development," said Morawiecki.
The Polish prime minister mentioned that another topic discussed was the budget policy at EU level. He also underlined, still at EU level, the importance of the field that will be managed by the European Commissioner from Romania, that of Transport.
"It is a very important mission (...), the Commissioner for Transport is very important. Mrs. Prime Minister also commented on the important achievements, namely the file for the Commissioner of Agriculture, both Poland and Romania need increased opportunities. for the Polish and Romanian farmers and that is why the Commissioner from Poland will act efficiently in ensuring equal rights for the Romanian and Polish farmers, it is about the implementation of the rural programmes," said Morawiecki.
The Polish prime minister pointed out that another topic discussed was the defense policy, namely the transatlantic cooperation, given that Romania and Poland are two pillars of NATO's eastern flank.
"We have also discussed the collaboration in the field of commercial exchange, investment exchange. Romania is a country, a very good partner for Polish investors, we are opening more and more horizons in the economic field for Polish investors. (...) Romania has a good economic growth, a record in the EU, 4.5 percent, even more, of the GDP and we want to make the most of this important moment in boosting the economic relations between us," said Morawiecki.
He also underlined the importance that the Visegrad group attaches to Romania.
"The entire group from Visegrad is glad that we have a partner in Romania that we can rely on, that Romania is a state that is at an appropriate level of economic development, of carrying out reforms in the post-communist period," said Mateusz Morawiecki.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Ren Zhengfei, fondatorul Huawei: "Am rămas în termeni buni cu Google"
În plin război economic între Statele Unite și China, fondatorul și CEO-ul Huawei, Ren Zhengfei spune că e în continuare deschis dialogului cu S.U.A., cu care dorește să continue colaborarea.
-
Stingeţi becurile, scoateţi aparatele din priză: Preţul energiei electrice pe piaţa spot ajunge la maximul istoric de 750 de lei/MWh
Preţul energiei electrice cu livrarea joi a ajuns la 750 de lei/MWh pentru orele de vârf, acesta fiind cel mai mare preţ înregistrat vreodată pe piaţa spot din România, peste preţul de 680 de lei/MWh înregistrat în februarie 2017.
-
Anca Pandrea NU merge la înmormântarea lui Alexandru Darie! Tocmai a anunţat
Anca Pandrea a fost aceea care a confirmat moartea lui Ducu Darie, fiul lui Iurie Darie. Actrița a dezvăluit că nu va merge la înmormântarea fiului ei vitreg.
-
Cămila rămâne la Nuțu Cămătaru. Ce se întâmplă cu macacul Aki și cu lemurienii găsiți în casa lui?
Două maimuțe, doi lemuri și o cămilă - asta au descoperit polițiștii acasă la Nuțu Cămătaru. Reprezentantul ASPA Bucureşti, care a fost prezent la percheziţiile de azi, a declarat că acţiunea de azi a fost o consecinţă a incidentului de săptămâna trecută când o maimuţă a fost văzută într-o curte din Sectorul 5 al Capitalei.
-
USR vrea desfiinţarea pensiilor speciale. Impozitarea, o măsură minimală
USR doreşte desfiinţarea pensiilor speciale, supraimpozitarea lor fiind doar o măsură reparatorie minimală, a afirmat miercuri liderul senatorilor Uniunii, Adrian Wiener.
-
România a înregistrat în august cel mai înalt nivel al ratei inflaţiei dintre ţările UE
Cel mai înalt nivel al ratei anuale a inflaţiei a fost înregistrat în România (4,1%), urmată de Ungaria, Olanda şi Letonia, transmite miercuri, Eurostat. Cea mai mare rată anuală a inflaţiei a fost înregistrată în România (4,1%), Ungaria (3,2%), Olanda și Letonia (ambele 3,1%).
-
Patru avioane ruseşti în spaţiul aerian NATO
Au fost două aparate TU-160 Blackjack (Tupolev) şi două SU-27 (Suhoi) care nu dispuneau de planuri de zbor. "Cele două F-16 au escortat profesionist aceste avioane până la frontierele NATO", a făcut cunoscut Belgian Air Force, potrivit sursei.
-
Cazul de la Caracal: Oasele descoperite în zona de lizieră aparţin unei fete de 15 - 19 ani
Institutul Naţional de Medicină Legală "Mina Minovici" a transmis DIICOT - Structura Centrală raportul final de expertiză medico-legală antropologică asupra fragmentelor osoase găsite cu ocazia conducerii în teren a inculpatului Gheorghe Dincă, la data de 5 august, în zona de lizieră amplasată pe terenul Staţiunii de cercetare şi dezvoltare agricolă Caracal. Acesta era locul indicat de inculpat că a aruncat mai multe fragmente osoase ce au fost identificate şi ridicate.
-
Sorin Alexandrescu, fostul şef al Antena Group, eliberat condiţionat. A beneficiat de prevederile recursului compensatoriu
Sorin Alexandrescu, fostul şef al Antena Group, condamnat la 4 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare pentru şantaj, a fost eliberat condiţionat, scrie ziare.com. Procurorii nu au contestat decizia de liberare conditionata, din 19 iunie 2019, a Judecatoriei Sectorului 5, potrivit portalului instantelor.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Rezultate BAC 2019 toamna. Unde poți vedea notele?
- 2.Ziua Crucii 2019. Ce trebuie sa faci pe 14 septembrie pentru a avea noroc pana la sfarșitul anului
- 3.Exclusiv! Regizorul TVR Iasi Tudor Axinte a murit alaturi de sotia sa intr-un accident de motocicleta la Iasi - UPDATE
- 4.EXCLUSIV! Descoperire MACABRA! Un tanar student de la UMF s-a SINUCIS chiar langa partia de schi - FOTO
- 5.Cand incepe scoala in Romania! Decizia luata de Ministerul Educatiei, dupa solicitarea Vioricai Dancila
- 6.Rezultate Bacalaureat 2019 toamna. Lista notelor de la EDU.RO
- 7.Veste bomba de la Puterea Dragostei! Una dintre concurente ar fi insarcinata cu fiul lui Nelson Mondialul. Cine a facut anunțul
- 8.Vitamina D: Tot ce trebuie șa știi despre vitamina care influenteaza peste 200 de gene
- 9.Horoscop saptamanal 2 – 8 septembrie 2019. Capricornii au noroc la bani
- 10.Accident rutier grav in Mamaia Nord. Sunt implicate doua auto. Cinci victime. Una incarcerata
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu