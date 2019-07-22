Media and entertainment industry in Romania, to reach 3bln US dollar threshold in 2019 9report
Postat la: 22.07.2019 - 19:15 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The media and entertainment industry in Romania will reach in 2019 the 3 billion US dollar threshold, up 7.1pct compared to 2018, but remains the smallest market in Central and Eastern Europe (ECE), according to the PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook report 2019-2023 (GEMO).
By 2023, the average annual growth rate will be over 6pct, with the market value rising to 3.8 billion US dollars.
"Following the global trend, personalization and digitization are increasingly taking place in the media and entertainment market in Romania, with the report's estimates indicating that this segment will have the highest growth rates by 2023. This evolution will lead to more and more cut-throat competition but also a wave of investment in innovation.The result will be a media world in which consumers, including from Romania, will be able to control and select on a large scale the type of content they want to access with more and more diverse means, whether we're talking about smart devices, Over-The-Top (OTT) solutions, smart home or internet-enabled machine," says Florin Deaconescu, Partner and Technology Services Leader of PwC Romania.
The value of OTT services market (eg Netflix and HBO Go) in Romania has grown the most in the media and entertainment market, about five times since 2014, being estimated at 24 million US dollars this year. Until 2023, it will continue to be the most dynamic segment in the media market, with an average annual rate of 18.7pct, reaching 44 million US dollars.
According to the report, the second largest increase in the market is estimated for the video and e-sports segment (10.79pct), reaching 136 million US dollars this year and 187 million in 2023. Ranking third is the Internet advertising, with an average annual advance of 9.5pct, from 112 million US dollars this year to 157 million in four years.
"Expenditures for Internet access continue to hold the first place at market level, of 43.5pct, totaling 1.31 billion US dollars. Bt 2023, they will reach 1.77 billion US dollars, accounting for 46pct of the market. Television and content video at home will have a slight increase, forecast at 1.56pct, which will generate revenue of USD 537 million in 2023 compared to USD 506 million in 2019. This is the second largest segment in Romania in terms of revenues generated, after Internet access. In this context, TV advertising revenues will increase from an estimated USD 384 million this year to USD 529 million in 2023, with an average growth rate of 8.5pct per year," show the main conclusions of the report for Romania.
PwC analysts estimate that after two years of decline, the radio, music and podcasts could grow from USD 35 million this year to 41 million in four years.
On the other hand, the segment of newspapers and magazines printed in Romania will continue its decline of the recent years, in line with global developments, from USD 89 million in 2019 to USD 77 million in 2023.
According to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, only 18pct of Romanians read news on print, online sources and social media dominating consumption. While reading news mainly on digital devices, only 11pct of readers pay for online news.
The Romanian book market will rise from USD 109 million in 2019 to USD 119 million in 2023.
Ticket sales will remain the main source of revenue for the cinema industry, which will reach approximately USD 97 million by 2023, with an average annual growth of 4.67pct.
The Business to Business (B2B) segment in Romania, including business directories and catalogs of business information, advertisements, business magazines, fairs and exhibitions, has been estimated at USD 265 million this year, due to rise to USD 304 million in 2023.
The outdoor advertising market is also due to grow in the next four years with an average annual growth of 5.7pct, from USD 41 million in 2019 to USD 51 million in 2023.
"Compared to Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the media and entertainment market will have an average growth rate of about 5.7pct and will reach total revenues of about USD 77 billion in 2023. The largest market is Russia, followed by Poland and Turkey," the report shows.
The Global Entertainment & Media Outlook report analyzes 14 segments of the media and entertainment industry in 53 territories and facilitates comparison of consumer and advertising data. The segments covered by this report are: books, B2B media, cinema, internet access, internet advertising, newspapers and magazines, music, radio and podcasts, outdoor advertising, OTT video, traditional TV and home video consumption, TV advertising, video games and electronic sports, virtual reality .
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Francul elveţian, la cel mai înalt nivel din ultimii 4 ani
Cursul francului elveţian a urcat de la 4.2800 lei la 4.2861 lei. Acesta este cel mai înalt nivel din 8 iulie 2015, când a fost 4.3071 lei, informează News.ro
-
Iranul spune că a destructurat o rețea de spionaj a CIA și a arestat 17 persoane, unele fiind deja condamnate la moarte
Iranul a capturat 17 spioni care lucrau pentru Agenția Centrală de Informații (CIA) a Statelor Unite, iar unii dintre ei au fost condamnați la moarte, a anunțat luni presa iraniană, citată de Reuters.
-
Ce spune belgianul batut de ciobani: ''Am crezut ca ma omoara!''
Belgianul care a fost lovit de ciobani, pe un traseu turistic din Bistrita, spune ca ramane indragostit de Romania, in ciuda bataii crunte pe care a primit-o. Poreclit ''Bunicul'', barbatul de 62 de ani spune ca e obisnuit sa fie primit la stane cu mancare si palinca, nu cu pumni.
-
Politisti, amenintati cu un cutit. Barbatul a fost incatusat
Un barbat in varsta de 32 de ani a fost incatusat in satul Tartaria din judetul Alba, dupa ce si-a batut sora, iar apoi i-a amenintat cu un cutit pe politistii chemati sa intervina si le-a spart parbrizul masinii.
-
O nouă „dezertare" din PSD. Un deputat trece la Pro România: Liderii PSD nu au înţeles nimic din votul de pe 26 mai
Deputatul PSD Florin Stancu a anunţat, luni, că demisionează din PSD şi că trece la Pro România. El a afirmat că democraţia nu îi mai caracterizează pe social-democraţi şi că aceştia nu au înţeles nimic din votul românilor de pe 26 mai.
-
Șeful Inspecției Judiciare, Lucian Netejoru, salariu de 7.300 euro pe lună
Șeful Inspecției Judiciare, judecătorul Lucian Netejoru, a încasat, în 2018, suma de 397.743 lei, aproximativ 88.000 euro, venituri reprezentând salarii, diurne și alocații, potrivit declarației de avere depuse în iunie 2019.
-
Rareş Bogdan va fi propus pentru funcţia de prim-vicepreşedinte al PNL
Europarlamentarul liberal Rareş Bogdan va fi propus, la Consiliul Naţional din 8 august, pentru funcţia de prim-vicepreşedinte politic al PNL de către preşedintele partidului, Ludovic Orban, potrivit unor surse liberale.
-
Raportul de control de la CNAS va fi depus la DNA. Există fapte de natură penală
Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a declarat că raportul întocmit în urma controlului de la Casa Naţională a Asigurărilor de Sănătate va fi gata în următoarele 7 zile, urmând a fi depus pe masa procurorilor DNA deoarece „există fapte de natură penală". Controlul a început in iunie.
-
Fraudarea Poştei Române. Gheorghe Ştefan, 3 ani şi 9 luni de închisoare cu executare
Gheorghe Ştefan, fost primar al municipiului Piatra Neamţ, a fost condamnat luni, 21 iulie, de Tribunalul Bucureşti la 3 ani şi 9 luni închisoare cu executare pentru trafic de influenţă, în dosarul ''Fabrica de Timbre'' privind fraudarea Poştei Române.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Subiecte Matematica BAC 2019 profil tehnologic - M2 + barem
- 2.Repartizare licee 2019 Edu.ro. Scrie numele tau AICI și afla la ce liceu ai intrat!
- 3.Subiecte BAC 2019 Biologie vegetala și animala // Barem BAC 2019 Biologie vegetala și animala
- 4.Subiecte BAC 2019 Matematica M1, M2, M3 și M4. Ce a picat la Mate?
- 5.Romania - Germania EURO U21 LIVE VIDEO tvrplus TVR 1 TVR HD LIVESTREAM. Iohannis, mesaj INCREDIBIL
- 6.Subiecte Chimie organica BAC 2019 // Barem Chimie organica BAC 2019
- 7.Horoscop saptamanal 22 – 28 iulie 2019. Leii sunt in centrul atenției și au parte de acțiune
- 8.O bubuitura puternica a pus pe jar iesenii. De unde provine?
- 9.Rezultate Admitere liceu 2019. Anunțul facut de EDU.ro privind repartizarea la liceu!
- 10.Subiecte Chimie anorganica BAC 2019 // Barem Chimie anorganica BAC 2019
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu