Medical team from Germany on COVID experience-sharing mission in Brasov
Postat la: 21.07.2020 - 17:16 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
A medical team from Germany led by the head of the Pulmonology Department of the Siloah Hospital in Pforzheim, Dr. Thushira Weerawarna, is in Brasov this week for an exchange of experience in fighting coronavirus with their local peers.
They also came with a donation of medical equipment and consumables worth 50,000 euros, the result of a campaign initiated by the president of the Romanian-German Association in Pforzheim, local councilor Oana Krichbaum.
Apart from ventilators, the donation includes a bronchoscope, which is a first for the Emergency County Clinical Hospital (SCJU) in Brasov.
"At the initiative of Mr. councilor Cristian Macedonschi we launched a fundraiser in March, when the COVID-19 developments turned critical, to support the hospital in Brasov with the purchase of a ventilator. All our members donated, we raised a certain amount, but this device is expensive and we were aware that we would not be able to collect the full amount. In this context I wrote to my friend, the head of the Pulmonology Department of the Siloah Hospital. He donated money, but he told me that he would like to do more. At that time the borders were closed, but he suggested that when they open, he should come to Brasov with a team of professionals and equipment for an exchange of experience," Oana Krichbaum told AGERPRES.
According to Brasov local councilor Chistian Macedonschi (of the German Democratic Forum of Romania - FDGR), the gesture of the German doctors "is a response to the humanitarian actions Romania initiated in April", when a team of Romanian doctors was on a coronavirus mission to Italy, and emphasized that the campaign was an initiative of the civil society, but that German and Romanian companies subsequently joined in.
Dr. Thushira Weerawarna, who came to Brasov accompanied by his assistant and two residents, both born in Brasov, said that he is not yet familiar with the structure of Brasov hospitals, but that he was impressed by the professionalism of the doctors of the Brasov County Emergency Clinical Hospital.
A pandemic like this is a test for any hospital. Let us compare the situation with a car garage: if you have 20 cars and only three drivers, only three cars will work. My mission and my desire is to work with my colleagues and determine the best method in the long run. The colleagues we met here are a very good team of professionals and the signal we want to send out is: we stand by your side, we want to support you. They have knowledge, they have experience, but the coronavirus situation is new to all of us. Maybe they will learn from us, maybe we will learn from their experience too, (...) maybe they will optimize their own system, or maybe we will improve ours. We are trying to bring professionals together to deliver in this difficult time, said Dr. Thushira Weerawarna.
Head of the SCJU Brasov Emergency Department, Dr. Cristina Vecerdi, explained that although similar procedures had been previously performed in the hospital, Monday marked a first in the use of the bronchoscope, in the COVID-19 context.
"It's a first in that we discussed the COVID-19 cases individually, we looked at the imaging and the patients who should undergo the procedure and how this procedure leads to diagnosis. There is a workshop underway at the Brasov hospital, which is being held by one of Germany's top 20 nurses, a specialist in respiratory therapies, with doctors and nurses from SCJU Brasov," Vecerdi said.
The German team of doctors, accompanied by Oana Krichbaum, the chairman of the Bundestag European Affairs Committee Gunther Krichbaum, Germany's deputy ambassador in Bucharest Kai Henning, and Secretary of State with the Health Ministry, Dr. Dragos Garofil, met on Tuesday with Brasov County Prefect Catalin Vasii, with County Council president Adrian Vestea and with Brasov mayor George Scripcaru.
At the press conference that followed the meeting, Prefect Catalin Vasii said that an agreement was made with the German partners to turn this partnership into a long-term cooperation.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Marian Oprişan, familia şi şoferii interceptaţi ilegal de către DNA
Cel puţin 18 ani, Marian Oprişan, preşedintele Consiliului Judetean Vrancea, a fost interceptat, urmărit şi supravegheat de către DNA în 9 dosare. Despre ultimul habar nu avea.
-
Viktor Orbán şi Mateusz Morawiecki i-au pus la punct pe greii UE
La summitul Uniunii Europene privind bugetul blocului 2021-2027 și pachetul său de recuperare pandemică, Ungaria și Polonia au reușit să fonduri substanţiale fonduri, fără a renunţa la demnitatea naţională, a declarat premierul ungar Viktor Orbán, după finalizarea Acordului Consiliului European.
-
Mister: Câte miliarde de euro datorii a adus Iohannis în geanta de piele?
Negocierile pentru pachetul bugetar european s-au încheiat azi dimineaţă la ora 5,40. Klaus Iohannis s-a grăbit să iasă la ora 8,00 pentru a anunţa că are în geantă 79,9 miliarde de euro.
-
LPF a amânat meciurile echipelor Universitatea Craiova, CFR Cluj şi Dinamo Bucureşti din acest weekend
LPF a amânat meciurile echipelor Universitatea Craiova, CFR Cluj şi Dinamo Bucureşti, programate săptămâna aceasta, după testele pozitive la coronavirus înregistrate la aceste cluburi.
-
Descoperire șocantă a medicilor italieni care au încălcat interdicția autopsiei decedaților de COVID
Medicii Italieni au fàcut autopsii, desi li s-a interzis si au gàsit remediul pentru cei infectati cu COVID: Nu este un virus, ci o BACTERIE, ca cea care dà malaria, de aceea Plaquenilul (Hidroxiclorochina) era eficace. Aceastà bacterie infecteazà sângele si provoacà TROMBOZE (cheaguri de sânge), împedicând sângele sà se oxigeneze si deci sà ajungà la inimà si la plàmâni, sà circule si oamenii mor asfixiati. Intubarea si respiratoarele, cum s-a mai spus nu ajutà, ci omoarà oamenii.
-
Beliș atacă „misterul" interdicției autopsiei la decedații de COVID
Vladimir Beliş, fostul director al Institutului Naţional de Medicină Legală „Mina Minovici" din Bucureşti, a declarat la Antena 3 că este o greșeală faptul că nu se realizează autopsia pacienților care au murit și aveau COVID-19.
-
Ciolacu: Dacă ar fi să-i dăm crezare lui Iohannis dupa "triumful" de la Bruxelles, Guvernul PNL trebuie să dubleze alocaţiile şi să crească pensiile cu 40%
Liderul interimar al PSD Marcel Ciolacu a declarat că Guvernul PNL nu mai are nicio scuză şi trebuie să dubleze alocaţiile pentru copii şi să majoreze pensiile cu 40%, în contextul anunţului preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis care a spus că România a obţinut fonduri în valoare de 79,9 miliarde de euro, după negocierile de la Bruxelles.
-
Ucraina: Un bărbat a luat ostatici 20 de pasageri într-un autobuz în centrul oraşului Luţk
Un bărbat a luat ostatici aproximativ 20 de persoane aflate într-un autobuz în centrul oraşului Luţk, situat în vestul Ucrainei, a anunţat marţi poliţia locală, citată de Reuters şi AFP.
-
Un barbat dat in urmarire internationala pentru spalare de bani in Marea Britanie a fost prins la Costinesti
Un barbat de 25 de ani din judetul Gorj, dat in urmarire internationala pentru comiterea infractiunii de spalare a banilor, a fost prins de politistii constanteni in statiunea Costinesti.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Escrocheria “Acces Direct”, demontata in justiție. A cerut donații in numele unor vedete și…
- 2.Daniel Buda, europarlamentar PNL: Convergența externa a subvențiilor trebuie susținuta ferm daca ne dorim un sector agricol durabil și eficient!
- 3.Romania NU SCAPA de teroarea inundațiilor: COD ROȘU emis in doua județe
- 4.Florin Salam a aprins razboiul intre temutele clanuri Duduianu și Vasiloi. Totul a pornit de la…
- 5.Un tenisman sarb a luat coronavirus la Adria Tour și apoi a fost testata pozitiv și soția sa insarcinata
- 6.Lucian Bode anunța caștigatorul licitației pentru aproape toate tronsoanele Drumului Expres Pitești-Craiova. VIDEO
- 7.7 minori locuiau in adaposturile improvizate: Ampla actiune de igienizare in zona portilor de acces in Portul Constanta
- 8.Jurnalista Cristina Herea s-a casatorit! Nașii au fost Remus și Diana Truica, iar Gabriela Firea a oficiat cununia civila
- 9. ForMin Aurescu - Azerbaijan counterpart have telephone conversation, discuss COVID-19 health crisis
- 10.Constanta Military Port hosts festivity of changing command of Romanian Naval Forces
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu