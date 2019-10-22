MEP Ciolos: Romania should send European Commissioner proposal by the beginning of next week
Postat la: 22.10.2019 - 23:59 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Special AGERPRES corespondent, Florin Stefan, reports: Romania should send its European Commissioner proposal by the beginning of next week, at the latest, in order for the European Parliament to be able to stick to its timetable and vote for the the new European Commission at its session in November, Dacian Ciolos stated on Tuesday in Strasbourg."Considering that there are still three commissioners that still need to be heard - on behalf of Hungary, Romania and France, and also considering that Romania and France still need to designate their commissioner, and I hope that these will happen in the following days - it's clear that the future Commission won't be able to start its activity before December 1," the leader of the Renew Europe group in the EP told the Romanian journalists.
Asked what he thought was the deadline for the submission of this candidacy, Ciolos said in his opinion it should happen early next week.
"I believe that early next week we need to come up with this nomination, in order for us to be able to stick to that timetable that we proposed in the EP and to vote for the new Commission at the November session," said Ciolos.
"The parties must agree on a candidate for commissioner suitable to represent Romania and able to be true European Commissioner. And I mean not of the kind that only represents his/hers party interests or the interests of a group from one party or another, but a strong personality who will be able to work, while being a Romanian, to the best interest of the European Union. And I believe that we have enough options, among the politicians, either specialists or people with experience or renown at European level," he added.
At least for the moment, Dacian Ciolos, who last met Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, at the EP Conference of Presidents, said that the President-elect of the new European Commission has no intention to change Romania's portfolio.
"As far as I know Mrs von der Leyen has no intention, for now, to operate structural changes to the portfolio, for she could trigger new problems, while she would also rather prefer to propose the new structure of commissioners to the EP as soon as possible," said the PLUS MEP.
At the same time, Ciolos said, given the political circumstances in Romania right now, it's no longer possible for Romania to have another candidate to be supported only by the PSD (Social Democratic Party).
"Considering the political situation in Romania at this point I don't see how Romania could propose another candidate to be supported only by the PSD. For they would risk to bring the problems that we have in Romania to the European Parliament," he said.
Right now, Romania's proposal of European Commissioner is PSD MEP Dan Nica. And although he hasn't been officially rejected by Ursula von der Leyen yet, she did told the spokespersons of the European Commission that the nomination of several persons by the authorities in Bucharest would speed up the process of selection of a candidate to represent Romania.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Dialog halucinant între un șofer și un polițist: "Tu știi cine e tata?"
Ministerul Afacerilor Interne a postat, pe pagina de Facebook, un nou mesaj adresat celor care încalcă regulile de circulație.
-
Viorica Dăncilă: MCV arată discriminare pentru România şi Bulgaria faţă de celelalte state membre
Premierul demis Viorica Dăncilă consideră că procesul de monitorizare la care sunt supuse România şi Bulgaria trebuie fie desfiinţat, fie extins la nivelul tuturor statelor membre ale Uniunii Europene (UE).
-
Desființarea Secției speciale pentru magistrați, respinsă de Comisia Juridică
În ziua în care se aşteaptă raportul MCV, Parlamentul mai dă un semnal negativ. Proiectul USR care prevede desfiinţarea secţiei speciale a magistraţilor a fost respins în comisia juridică a Camerei Deputaţilor. Decizia a fost luată cu 12 voturi de PSD.
-
Dragnea apelează la nouă cale de atac în instanță ca să scape de pușcărie
Fostul preşedinte al PSD Liviu Dragnea a depus marţi, la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, un recurs în casaţie, prin care încearcă să obţină anularea condamnării de 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare. Asta după ce săptămâna trecută, Dragnea o contestaţie în anulare la Curtea Supremă
-
Interlopul Bercea Mondial, condamnat 13 ani şi 272 de zile de închisoare cu executare
Interlopul Sandu Anghel, zis Bercea Mondial, a fost condamnat, luni, la 13 ani şi 272 de zile de închisoare cu executare pentru tentativă de omor, după ce l-a înjunghiat pe fostul viceprimar al Slatinei, Valeriu Matei, în urmă cu nu mai puţin de zece ani. La închisoare a fost condamnat şi fiul său, Laurenţiu Anghel.
-
Florin Roman, deputat PNL: PSD da un nou tun de 25 de miliarde de lei
In perspectiva retragerii de la guvernare, urmare a demiterii guvernului Dancila, PSD arde și pârjolește finantele țării! După ce au alocat peste 90% din contracte, strict politic, prin Fondul de Dezvoltare și Investiții, din totalul de 10 miliarde de lei, PSD a venit cu un nou amendament in care majorează plafonul la 25 de miliarde de lei, cu 15 miliarde de lei peste alocarea inițială.
-
Efectul dezvaluirilor Ziuanews: Fostul director al CFR Infrastructură, Constantin Axinia, este audiat la DNA
Constantin Axinia, fost director al CFR SA, s-a prezentat marţi la Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie pentru a fi audiat în legătură cu schimbarea sa din funcţie, după ce a refuzat să semneze un contract de modernizare a căii ferate. Ministrul interimar al Transporturilor, Răzvan Cuc, a declarat duminică, într-o conferinţă de presă, că cea mai mare dezamăgire a sa este directorul de la CFR SA, care nu a făcut restructurarea companiei aşa cum i s-a cerut.
-
Tăriceanu anunţă că ALDE va susţine Guvernul propus de Orban, monocolor
Preşedintele ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, a anunţat, marţi, după discuţiile cu premierul desemnat, Ludovic Orban, că formaţiunea va susţine Guvernul propus de acesta, care trebuie să fie monocolor.
-
Un şofer urmărit de oamenii legii a lovit doi pietoni
Un şofer este cercetat de poliţişti, după ce a refuzat să oprească la semnalele acestora deoarece circula pe contrasens, ulterior accidentând doi pietoni şi fugind într-un complex comercial, unde a fost prins, a informat luni Brigada Rutieră.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.SPP descinde in ancheta la aeroport, dupa ce Iohannis a fost filmat urcandu-se in avionul privat
- 2.Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta organizeaza concurs de recrutare
- 3.Coada de 10 kilometri intre Podu Iloaiei si Budai, dupa un accident in care au fost implicate doua autoturisme
- 4.Oana Zavoranu le-a luat la puricat pe vedete. Declaratii incendiare despre Margherita de la Clejani, Daniela Crudu si Bianca Dragusanu
- 5.Sezonul de toamna, in plina "apocalipsa meteo". Avertisment infricoșator
- 6.Impușcaturi ca in Vestul Salbatic in Piața Constituției. Focurile de arma au facut o victima
- 7.Incep Zilele Clujului 2019! Cea de-a IX-a ediție a festivalului de suflet al clujenilor ia startul vineri, 27 septembrie
- 8.Sf. Parascheva 2019: Rugaciunea care face adevarate minuni! Trebuie sa o rostesti azi!
- 9.accident butnaresti secuieni neamt, accident secuieni neamt, accident isu petrodava neamt
- 10.El este criminalul Mihaelei! Johannes Visscher este ziarist si scriitor: ”Scriu pentru a le oferi tinerilor cateva ore de relaxare!”
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu