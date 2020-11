MEP Stefanuta requests Commissioner Kyriakides' help for Sibiu County - highest COVID-19 infection rate

MEP Nicu Stefanuta has requested, on Monday, the help of the European Commissioner for healthcare and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, to support COVID-19 patients in central Sibiu County, the county with the highest SARS-CoV-2 infection rate in Romania, 8.32 per thousand citizens, according to reports sent on Sunday, by the Strategic Communication Group.

Nicu Stefanuta, a MEP from the Save Romania Union (USR) - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), member in the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety of the European Parliament, mentioned, for AGERPRES, that he also wrote several days ago to Health Minister Nelu Tataru, asking the latter to activate the European mechanisms for the transfer of COVID-19 patients.

"I wrote Wednesday to the Health Minister begging him to activate the European mechanisms he has at his disposal. We are speaking of: intra-European transfer of patients where the maximum capacity has been reached. It's not possible for patients in Belgium to be transferred to Germany and we're dying in droves because we're too ashamed to ask or incompetent to do so. Today I contacted the European Commissioner for health on an even graver issue: the oxygen station, that the county hospital needs greatly. The EU has a mechanism to exchange supplies - EU Clearing House. And we should obtain these facilities with the help of a hospital in Europe, nearby, so that they reach the sick in time. I will keep up like thistle with these demarches and people, because at play is the biggest drama in the recent history of Sibiu," mentioned the MEP from Sibiu.

The doctors of the Clinical Emergency County Hospital in Sibiu are requesting an emergency oxygen station, in order to ensure the oxygen necessary to COVID-19 patients. The unit in Sibiu holds a single oxygen station, which is not keeping up with the constantly increasing number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

The hospital's leadership and that of the County Council hopes that Tuesday the new oxygen station will arrive in Sibiu, which is loaned from a company that imports it from Turkey, mentioned, some days ago the director of the medical unit, Liliana Coldea.

The Clinical Emergency County Hospital in Sibiu has the largest number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the entire county.