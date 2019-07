Mihai Huzau - appointed Secretary of State at the Ministry for liaison to Parliament

Under a decision of the Prime Minister published on Wednesday in the Official Journal, Mihai Huzau was appointed Secretary of State at the Ministry for liaison to Parliament.

Under another two decisions, the Premier appointed Gheorghe Popa and Viorel Timotei Florentie Oprea-Stoian Secretaries of State at the Ministry of Culture and National Identity.PM Dancila also named Bogdan Pascu as State advisor with the Prime Minister's Chancellery.