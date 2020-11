Ministry of Health: 241 children infected with novel coronavirus, hospitalized

A number of 241 children infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care units, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 6,081 children up to 9 years old and 13,132 aged between 10 and 19 years have been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

To date, three deaths have been reported in children up to 9 years of age and two in the 10-19 age group.