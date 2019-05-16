More than 60 Bucharest institutions, 36 counties join into 'Night of Museums' event
Postat la: 15.05.2019 - 23:59 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
This year's Night of Museums marks a record high participation - with more than 60 partner institutions in Bucharest and events held in 36 counties, event manager Dragos Neamu announced on Wednesday.
"What makes me most happy is that at each edition we improved our participation record. This year we have more than 60 institutions in Bucharest, we have museums in the first place, but we also have friends of museums: libraries, galleries, philharmonics, opera houses, theaters, archives, creative studios, start-ups, experimental spaces, all sorts of creatives who come with various artistic surprises, all sorts of experiments and innovations, toying with technologies. You will see everywhere in Bucharest all kinds of urban spaces, urban rooms oozing experimentalism. We also have a creative neighborhood that grows annually," Dragos Neamu told a press conference held at the Museum of Romanian Records, which this year joined the Night of Museums for the first time.
Neamu explained that 36 of the total of 42 counties will participate in the event, and that the offer of the out of the capital participating institutions has started to match the value of the offer of Bucharest institutions.
"What I noticed while carefully reading the program is the fact that the value of the offer of the rest of the country is starting to get in line with that of Bucharest. Whereas a few years ago there were considerable differences in terms of quality and experiments, and of the freshness of the acts proposed for the Night of Museums, this is no longer the case. I see everywhere all kinds of feats and highly interesting interventions. I learned that there's a museum of the amateur cinematographer in Resita, I see there are actors in Timisoara and Cluj who act as multipliers of our information and local organizers, who propose all sorts of interesting things in their unconventional spaces," said the event manager.
Dragos Neamu also highlighted the participation in the event of three memorials of the communist repression - Pitesti, Gherla and Bihor - that will be open for visit on May 18.
"At national level, something that impressed me and which I insist to emphasize is the fact that this year we have these spaces of the communist memory, of communist oppression, connected to the national circuit, as the Pitesti, Gherla and Bihor Memorials are also participating. This is a part of our recent history that we need to know. These three spaces are opening their doors and invite everyone to visit," Neamu said.
According to him, the Night of Museums has grown into a festival of creativity, as he mentioned having received event proposals from highschools, philharmonic orchestras and various other spaces.
The organizers announced that the new entries to this year's Night of Museums include the Museum of Recent Art, the Museum of Romanian Records, the Moving Pictures Museum offered by Qreator, and the Smallest Mobile Museum, organized by the Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir.
"We hope that through the Night of Museums we will convince the state authorities that culture must be subsidized or encouraged with funding and funding mechanisms, to the extent available, we hope to convince them to one hundred percent grant the subsidies and funding," said Dragos Neamu.
Gabriel Soare, coordinator of the Museum of Romanian Records, invited the Bucharesters to visit the new museum, mentioning that they will have the opportunity to see collections of vintage irons, corkscrews, writing machines, musical instruments, sewing machines, telephones and telegraphs.
"We propose visitors to discover our collection of antique irons - the world's largest, internationally acknowledged and certified - with more than 35,000 different exhibits. (...) The museum also accommodates other collections, some of which are also internationally certified as the world's largest - I am talking about the collection of corkscrews, which has over 30,000 exhibits, about the collection of ironing trivets that counts over 15,000 exhibits. There is also an important collection of old cameras - over 5,000 items - and we also have smaller collections with some 1,000, or 200 - 300 exhibits, that include a collection of writing machines, musical instruments, sewing machines, telephones, telegraphs and many others," he said.
The complete list of all museums and spaces participating in the Night of Museums is available on the web page www.noapteamuzeelor.org and on the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/noapteamuzeelor/.
AGERPRES
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Video-ul "Rosii românesti din Turcia" devine viral pe Facebook
Mai sunt legume românești în piețe? Poate că da. Dar se pare că românii au din ce în ce mai multe dificultăți în a le găsi. Este evident și în cazul unui clip care a devenit viral în comunitățile online în ultimele 24 de ore.
-
Mananca româneste, voteaza româneste! Un nou viral despre ce inghit romanii la masa
Imaginația internauților nu are limite. În ultimele zile, comunitățile Social Media au distribuit masiv următorul clip care pare să fi devenit viral. Materialul este o gură de aer proaspăt într-o campanie în care discuțiile privind standardele și produsele românești au fost mai degrabă încrâncenate.
-
Clipul cu pestele toxic din Italia, Spania si Franta devine viral
Scandalul peștelui prins în lacuri industriale poluate din Italia, Spania și Franța în scopul comercializării pe piețele din România a generat reacții dure din partea comunităților social media.
-
Audieri dupa anularea interceptarilor SRI: Doi apropiati ai lui Dragnea, martori in procesul primului patron al firmei Tel Drum
Inalta Curte a inceput audierile de martori intr-unul dintre cele mai spectaculoase dosare de evaziune fiscala din ultimii ani, cel in care sunt judecati fostul deputat PSD Adrian Simionescu si afaceristul Marian Fiscuci, prieten din copilarie cu Liviu Dragnea si primul patron al firmei Tel Drum.
-
Cozmin Gușă și Traian Băsescu. După 17 ani, față în față într-un studio TV
Vineri, la ora 20:30, Traian Băsescu este invitatul moderatorului Cozmin Gușă, în emisiunea România 2019, pe Realitatea TV. Aceasta este prima apariție față în față între cei doi, într-un platou de televiziune, după 17 ani.
-
Bunăstarea românilor crește pe baze economice: Puterea de cumpărare a salariaților români a crescut puternic în guvernarea PSD
În premieră, salariul mediu net a depăsit 3000 de lei în luna martie a acestui an ( 3075 lei, potrivit INS), ceea ce asigură o putere de cumpărare mai mare cu 36,6%, față de acum trei ani!
-
Graficul social-democratilor: "PSD la guvernare egal crestere economica"
Partidul Social Democrat, prin departamentul de politici fiscale a prezentat pe Facebook un grafic (pe care il prezentam alaturat si care face comparatii din diverse perioade cu diverse cuvernari alternative) care doreste sa arate ca atunci când au fost la guvernare, social-democratii au adus creștere economică și bunăstare pentru români.
-
Sica Mandolina vrea sa scoata balada Mioriţa din programa şcolară
Preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, a declarat miercuri seara că susţine scoaterea baladei "Mioriţa" din programa şcolară. Imediat, mai multi din adversarii sai politici si-au adus aminte ca liderul liberal este cantaret la chitara si este poreclit in mediul politic "Sica Mandolina".
-
Şahtior Doneţk a câştigat pentru a 13-a oară Cupa Ucrainei
Formaţia Şahtior Doneţk a câştigat, miercuri, pentru a 13-a oară Cupa Ucrainei, învingând în finală, cu scorul de 4-0, echipa de eşalon secund Inhuleţ Petrove. Meciul s-a disputat la Zaporoje, iar marcatorii au fost Tete '27, '39, Moraes ‘45+1 şi Solomon '64.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Exclusiv | Primele fotografii cu cadavrul lui Razvan Ciobanu. Atenție, imagini care va pot afecta emoțional
- 2.Spania INTERZICE prostituția: 'Submineaza drepturile femeilor prin tratarea corpurilor lor si a functiilor de reproducere ca pe o marfa'
- 3. Carismaticul Alihan din serialul "Pretul fericirii", unul dintre cei mai bogati actori din Turcia! Iata ce colectie impresionanta de masini de lux si ce casa superba detine celebrul actor Onur Tuna!
- 4.Dacian Cioloș a EXPLODAT la adresa lui Liviu Dragnea, dupa modificarile codurilor: 'Parlamentul s-a subordonat unui om care vrea sa scape de Justiție'
- 5.Program Mega Image de Paște și 1 Mai 2019. Programul magazinelor Mega Image in perioada minivacanței de Paște și 1 Mai
- 6.Meteorologii vin cu o noua AVERTIZARE de 1 Mai: 18 județe și Capitala sunt vizate
- 7.Scene sfașietoare la slujba de inmormantare a lui Razvan Ciobanu. Fostul sau iubit a leșinat și a avut nevoie de ajutor
- 8.Accident rutier grav in judetul Tulcea. O femeie a intrat in stop cardio-respirator. Intervine elicopterul SMURD (galerie foto)
- 9.ANM. Cod galben de vant puternic in judetele Constanta si Tulcea!
- 10.Rupere de nori in Tulcea - Ploie torentiala, descarcari electrice, vant si grindina
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu