More than 600 members of the PNL Bucharest organization, letter for Rares Bogdan: calls for him to take the lead / DOCUMENT

More than 600 members of PNL Bucharest, from all the party's statutory forums, sent an open letter to MEP Rareş Bogdan asking him to take over the leadership of PNL Bucharest. The President of PNL Bucharest is elected by the Coordinating Committee, which has over 1000 members, and the fact that over 600 have already signed this letter is equivalent to a "crowning" of Rareş Bogdan.

"Mr. Rareş Bogdan,

We want to continue together!

We want to continue the work we started a few months ago, a difficult, demanding but extremely valuable work through its outcome and the impact on Romanian society. We want to continue the work of PNL Bucharest, which brought the highest number of votes our party won in the last electoral cycles in the capital. We have the obligation to fulfill the commitments we have made, as a team, to the Bucharest people.

That's why we decided to write these lines to you. Please receive this message not from politicians but from over 2500 years of cumulative seniority in the National Liberal Party.

Although seniority in the party is not the only virtue we claim, we are sure that it is a guarantee of consistency, unity, devotion and team spirit that governs and governed our work.

We are the sum of our beliefs, experiences and work for everyone, and that really impowers a party and a team. And yes, at PNL Bucharest we are really a team!

There are years of work together, years of political struggles, years of party presidents that have changed, local governments that have changed, alliances that have been made, but there have been years in which we have remained loyal to the idea of contributing to the development of Romania, in the spirit of the principles and values that we have inherited from our founding illustrators.

For all this we write to you!

We entrust you, Mr. Rareş Bogdan, our hopes and ideals to continue together. We bring together with you the age, the experience and the skill that we have shown in the last 30 years of Romanian democracy.

We know that the mission that we ask you to assume together is not an easy one. But we are sure - and that's all about us - that we have the same objective: to give Bucharest and Romania a fair and responsible government. And this goal gives us courage and confidence.

We ask you to come with us, to continue to build the authentic liberal alternative for both Bucharest and Romanians. We fought together in the recent campaign, you were close to the people, winning our adhesion and trust in the strength of the team we created.

Bucharest enjoyed the evening of May 26, the thousands of liberal militants felt that their national victory was their success. Although our score has overwhelmingly reflected national performance, although our organizational mobilization has been an unprecedented one, although we have overcome the ambitious goal of the central leadership, we have quickly learned that we are not congratulated. We quickly realized we had to be punished.

As you know, all the leadership has been dismissed. Without a reason, without a discussion, without a consultation that has not even happened today.

In spite of what is read in the press, many times through the "kindness" of colleagues who do not understand the notion of team, we decided to remain united within the PNL. We have not deserted because we have remained consistent with a belief: the principles are not negotiated, you fight for them!

We trust you and our shared future in PNL Bucharest!

That's why we ask you not to submit to backstage games, negotiations and calculations that generate tops and failures. We want to continue the fight with PSD, as we have done in the last 3 years: unswerving and uncompromising and we want to have the chance to win the elections in Bucharest!

We know that we have a guarantor of integrity, so we want to be the leader of the PNL Bucharest organization!

We need leaders, not temporary leaders, imposed on questionable criteria, people who sacrifice our work years in a moment. We need leaders that are required by personal example, not by time spent at headquarters doors, and totally absent in the campaign.

We know this is what you want! That's why we are sure that you will take the leadership of Bucharest, that together we will strengthen our team, we will regroup and we will continue the honest fight that we have assumed.

Until the convening of the PNL CC in each sector and in Bucharest, we want to make public our vote and the mandate to create the framework by which you, together with all of us, put your value and engage in the political action of many good people , professionals in all fields, liberals who have been working for years for the values and principles of the party, along with us in campaigns, not elsewhere.

So help us God!

With friendship and trust,

Hundreds of active PNL members, summing up over 2500 years of seniority in the party ", according to PNL members Bucharest.